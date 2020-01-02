Obituary - Sue Kennedy Warren

Sue Kennedy Warren, 86, of Pulaski, and wife of Harry Warren, died Tuesday, December 31, 2019, at Willow Pond Assisted Living in Statesboro.Born in Statesboro, she was a daughter of David Kennedy and Mammie Lou Howard Kennedy.Mrs. Warren lived in Chatham County and moved to Pulaski many years ago and was a member of Pittman Park United Methodist Church.She earned her degree in education from Georgia Teachers College, now Georgia Southern University. Mrs. Warren taught home economics and science in Chatham County Schools for a number of years as well as Armstrong State University.She had a love of gardening and was a member of both Chatham County and Candler County garden clubs and was the past president of the National Council of the Garden Clubs for Georgia.Mrs. Warren loved fishing and UGA football.In addition to her parents, Mrs. Warren was preceded in death by a granddaughter, Paige Folley Christian; and a sister, Dorothy Walker.Surviving are her husband of 66 years, Harry Warren of Pulaski; her sons and daughters-in-law, Charles Leo Warren II, and his wife, Patricia, of Augusta; Bill Warren, and his wife, Lydia, of Richmond Hill; and Jeff Warren, and his wife, Teresa, of Richmond Hill; six grandchildren, Billy Warren, Matt Warren, Brittany Warren, Austin Warren, Lawson Warren and Todd Folley; eight great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.The funeral will be held Saturday, January 4, 2020, at 1 o’clock in the afternoon at Pittman Park United Methodist Church of Statesboro with the Rev. Bill Bagwell officiating.The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the church on Saturday.Interment will follow in Lake Cemetery in Metter.Pallbearers will be Todd Folley, Billy Warren, Matt Warren, Austin Warren and Lawson Warren.In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Pittman Park United Methodist Church, 1102 Fair Road, Statesboro, GA 30458.Guestbook: www.kennedyfuneralhomechapels.com.Kennedy Funeral Homes, Hooks Chapel, of Metter, is in charge of the arrangements.Statesboro Herald, January 4, 2020Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.



