Obituary - Stewart Baker Price Jr.

Stewart Baker Price Jr. was born on January 10, 1929, the son of Marion Meredith and Stewart Price in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Stewart was a veteran of WWII and Korea. He is survived by his wife Margaret of seventy-two years and his daughters Vicky Price and Christine Lewis, his son-in-laws Matt Keller and Glen Lewis and his grandson, Andrew Keller, and Andrew’s wife Alexa Wauben. He was raised by his mother and Philadelphia was his home for many years until he moved to the newly developed Levittown, Pennsylvania, with his wife Margaret. He loved all Philadelphia sports teams including the Flyers, the Eagles, the 76ers, and the Phillies, he loved deep-sea fishing, and he loved his family most of all. Stewart was a great dad who taught his girls how to fish, how to shoot, how to throw and catch a baseball, and how to observe and show respect for nature. When they were little, he even entertained his daughters with magic tricks, read and laughed with them as he read Henny Penny, and played “horsey.” He was a creative person who built a beautiful divider with shelves to separate the kitchen from the dining room in his Levittown home, built a porch on the rear of the house that gave his family many hours of picnics outside, and changed an ordinary room into a magical scene by designing a built-in fish tank and bar with overhanging netting filled with shells of wonderous sea creatures. Stewart was a master electrician and worked for US Steel for over thirty years until he and Margaret made their dream move to Florida. They lived in Southwest Florida for over twenty-nine years where Stewart and Margaret loved Florida life as he took on maintenance jobs, played cards with friends, fished, enjoyed the beach and shell collecting, danced with Margaret to the Big Band sounds, painted ceramics, visited sites all around Florida, and entertained his young grandson even playing with Andrew in a baby pool, sometimes having more fun than his grandson. In his later years, Stewart and Margaret moved to Georgia to be closer to their daughter, Christine, and her husband, Glen. He loved all kinds of animals, enjoyed observing deer, moose, and birds, and especially loved playing with Christine and Glen’s dog, Beau. What better than to be remembered as a loving and devoted father, grandfather, and husband who enjoyed a long life. Because the Community Hospice of Vidalia showed compassion and treated Stewart with dignity until his final breath, in lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in Stewart’s name to the Community Hospice Foundation, Inc. at 904 Mt. Vernon Road, P.O. Box 2277, Vidalia, GA 30475.

A private family service will be conducted at 10 a.m. on Tuesday September 8, 2020, in the chapel of Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home with Rev. Bill Bagwell officiating. For those desiring to view the service via livestream, may do so by joining “Joiner-Anderson Live Stream” at https://www.facebook.com/groups/jafhlive/

Statesboro Herald, September 8, 2020

