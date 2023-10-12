Obituary - Steve Joseph Piazza

Steve Piazza, 91, of Statesboro, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on October 10, 2023.

Steve was born in Chicago, Illinois, and moved to Waycross, Georgia, with his family when he was 15.

Due to his father’s illness, he went to work to support the family, eventually joining the Air Force.

During his time in the military, he met and married Dorothy Day in 1952.

He spent the next 50 years working for Derst Baking Company, first in Brunswick, Georgia. His promotion to district manager moved him to Statesboro in 1967.

Steve was always proud to call himself the “breadman”.

He was a proud member of Statesboro First United Methodist Church, where he served in many different capacities.

Steve was a Gideon and was very active as one of the founders of Methodist Men’s Fellowship.

He is survived by his wife of 71 years, Dorothy Piazza; his sons, the Rev. Dr. Michael Piazza of Jacksonville, Fla.; Timothy Piazza and Daniel Piazza (Pam), both of Statesboro; his grandchildren, Amy P. Zwemer (John), Jessica P. Waters (Sam), Josh Piazza (Bailey), Jerica Coughlin and Jordan Coughlin. He has many great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild.

Visitation will be held on Saturday, October 14, 2023, from 1 p.m. until 2 p.m. at Statesboro First United Methodist Church.

The funeral service will be held Saturday, October 14, 2023, at 2 p.m. at Statesboro First United Methodist Church.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to either the Gideon or First United Methodist Church.

Deal Funeral Directors is in charge of arrangements.





Statesboro Herald, October 12, 2023

