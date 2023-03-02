Obituary - State Mother Rachel Bulloch Hills

Rachel B. Hills, age 89, stepped over into her “heavenly joy” on Thursday, February 23, 2023.

She was a Bryan County native and a member of Athens First Christ Holiness Church, under the pastorate of the late Bishop E.K. Owens. There she served as the director and lead singer of the choir. She served faithfully until God called Elder Louis Hills to establish God’s Little Mission.

She served as the state mother of First Christ Holiness Church as well as the church mother at God’s Greater Mission. She believed in worshiping and praising God.

Rachel received her education in the Bryan County Public School System.

She was employed at the Bryan County High School until retirement.

She leaves to cherish her loving husband, Bishop Louis Hills of Pembroke, Ga.; two daughters, Irma J. Hills of Pembroke, Ga.; and Linda G. (Myron) Walker of Statesboro, Ga.; three sons, Cedric L. (Beatrice) Hills, Vernon B. Hills and Shelton D. (Darlene) Hills, all of Pembroke, Ga.; two brothers, Clarence Bulloch of Allentown, Pa.; and James (Ann) Smith of Savannah, Ga.; 10 sisters-in-law, Eloise Hills of Pembroke, Ga.; Ernestine Bulloch of Savannah, Ga.; Carrie Mobley and Almetia Sanders of Hinesville, Ga.; Dorothy Whitaker, Rosie Thomas, Vera Booth, Delores Hill, Cassandra (Kirt) Logan and Vernellen Rauls, all of Kingsland, Ga.; one brother-in-law, Calvin (Ervina) Hill of Kingsland, Ga.; two spiritual daughters, Apostle W.B. Jefferson and Keisha Davis; one spiritual son, Dr. D. Houston; 18 grandchildren, 40 great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild, along with God’s Greater Mission Church Family and a host of nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

A walk-through viewing will be held on Friday, March 3, 2023, from 3 p.m. until 6 p.m. at Craig R. Tremble Funeral Home, Pembroke Chapel, 66 Ledford Street, Pembroke, GA.

A celebration of life service will be held on Saturday, March 4, 2023, at 11 a.m. at Athens First Christ Holiness Church, 215 Athens Church Road, Pembroke, GA 31321. Pastor Marion Stewart, eulogist. Interment will be at Mill Creek Baptist Church Cemetery, 327 Mill Creek Church Road, Ellabell, GA 31308.

We will adhere to CDC guidelines.

Friends may sign the online register book at www.craigrtremblefuneralhome.com.

Celebration of life services have been entrusted to the care of Craig R. Tremble Funeral Homes, Inc., Pembroke Chapel, 66 Ledford Street, Pembroke, GA 31321.





Statesboro Herald, March 2, 2023

Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.