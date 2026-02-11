Obituary - Stanley R. Hendricks

Stanley R. Hendricks, age 92, passed away peacefully on February 10, 2026, in Statesboro, Georgia, while under the care of Ogeechee Area Hospice.

A faithful pastor for more than 67 years, Stanley served churches in Georgia and California, as well as serving as a ministry consultant with the Georgia Baptist Convention. His love for God’s Word and God’s people was shown in his faithful preaching and pastoral care for the congregations entrusted to him.

A talented singer, Stanley blessed many with his rich bass voice, and he enjoyed a long tenure as part of the southern gospel quartet, The Georgia Boys.

Born in Ardmore, Oklahoma, on October 28, 1933, he was the youngest of five children born to Sam and Lois Hendricks, who preceded him in death. Three of his siblings also preceded him in death.

He was also preceded in death by his wife, Mary LaVerne Hartley Hendricks, with whom he shared a wonderful 69-year marriage.

Stanley and LaVerne approached ministry as a partnership, serving and caring for church members side-by-side. They had a marriage of devotion to one another and to God.

Survivors include his son and daughter-in-law, Richard and Syble Hendricks of Greenville, South Carolina; his daughter and son-in-law, Cynthia and John Waters of Statesboro; eight grandchildren, Tiffany Williams Watson of Greenville, South Carolina; Rebecca Lynn Hendricks Summerlin of Brunswick, Georgia; Jonathan Williams of Greenville, South Carolina; Rachel Hendricks of Brunswick, Georgia; Richard Lee Hendricks of Rome, Georgia; Trisha Waters Thomas of Statesboro; Mary Hendricks Arthurs of Greenville, South Carolina; and Bethany Waters Gilliam of Statesboro; 25 great-grandchildren, one great-great-grandchild and his sister, Carolyn Hendricks Pirkle of Macon.

Since moving to Statesboro in 2017, Stanley was a member of First Baptist Church Statesboro and enjoyed singing in the Boro Community Choir.

The family wishes to express heartfelt appreciation for the wonderful care and love he received by the residents and staff at The Lodge at Bethany, where he resided for nearly four years. Stanley also received excellent care through Ogeechee Area Hospice.

There will be a memorial service on Monday, February 16, 2026, at 11 a.m. in the chapel at the Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home with Dr. John Waters officiating, with visitation one hour prior. There will be a graveside service on Tuesday, February 17, 2026, at noon at the Zion Hope Cemetery (Arabi), near the Antioch Baptist Church in Crisp County, Georgia.

The family requests that memorial contributions be made to First Baptist Church Statesboro, 108 North Main Street, Statesboro, GA 30458; or Ogeechee Area Hospice, P.O. Box 531, Statesboro, Georgia 30459.

Statesboro Herald, February 12, 2026

