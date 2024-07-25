Obituary - Stanley Lucas

Stanley Lucas died at home on July 22, 2024.

Born January 11, 1965, in Metter, Georgia, Stanley was the son of the late Janie Francis and Albert Lucas.

He spent most of his life living in Candler County, but traveled all over the United States for 20 years while employed with Bulldog Construction. Stanley was even in New York on 9/11.

After leaving construction, Stanley worked around Hendricks farm and helped take care of the family and property.

Stanley was a friend to all and never met a stranger. He could fix anything and was always resourceful and dependable. On the farm, Stanley planted and tended a garden and shared generously. Spending so much time with Miss Lorine, he learned to make her 14-layer chocolate cake as well as her secrets to canning and freezing produce.

Stanley is survived by his two brothers and two sisters, Joann Lucas Lively of Twin City, Ga.; Albert Lucas Jr. of Metter, Ga.; Robert Lucas of Twin City, Ga.; and Betty Sue Lucas Weyandt of Twin City, Ga. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews and great-nieces and great-nephews.

Visitation will be held from 10 until 11 o’clock in the morning at Kennedy Funeral Home, Hooks Chapel, Metter, GA on Friday, July 26, 2024.

The funeral service will follow at 11 o’clock in the morning at Kennedy Funeral Homes – Hooks Chapel, Metter, GA, on Friday, July 26, 2024, with the Rev. John Hendrix officiating and a eulogy to be presented by Scott Gibbs. Interment will follow at Paynes Chapel Church Cemetery, 5042 Paynes Chapel Road, Millen, GA.

Pallbearers include: Robert Lucas, Dalton Lucas, Wade Wilkerson, Matt Hadden, Brian Davis, Randy Nesmith and Adam Reed.

Guestbook: www.kennedyfuneralhomes.com.

Kennedy Funeral Homes, Hooks Chapel, of Metter, is in charge of arrangements.





Statesboro Herald, July 25, 2024

Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.



