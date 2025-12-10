Obituary - Staff Sgt. Elisha “Eli” Jackson

Staff Sgt. Elisha “Eli” Jackson, age 68, peacefully transitioned on December 2, 2025, at his residence in Fort McCoy, Florida, with his devoted wife of 41 years by his side.

A native of Orlando, Florida, Eli was educated in the Orange County School System and graduated from Wymore High School. He continued his studies at Edward Waters College (now University) in Jacksonville, Florida.

Eli proudly served his country as a staff sergeant in the United States Marine Corps for 13 years. His dedicated military service included tours of duty at Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point and Camp Lejeune, North Carolina; Yuma, Arizona; San Clemente, California; and Okinawa, Japan.

He was preceded in death by his father, Ezekiel Jackson; his mother, Mary Bell Scott; his sister, Jan Groover O’Neil; and his brother, Andrew Jackson.

He leaves to cherish his memory: his loving wife, Alta Kay Gibbs Jackson of Fort McCoy, Florida; his son, Elijah Jackson (Delisa) of Dublin, California; his daughter, Colesha Jackson of Litchfield, Illinois; and his son, Joshua Jackson of Fort McCoy, Florida. He is also survived by his grandchildren, Samiya Jackson and Gabrielle Jackson, both of Dublin, California; and Jeremiah Jackson of Gulfport, Mississippi; as well as his special niece, Andrea Jackson Whyte of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Eli will be lovingly remembered by his siblings, Catherine Siders of Orlando, Florida; Patricia Ann Spencer of Orlando, Florida; Theresa Jackson of Columbus, Ohio; Ozella Groover of Atlanta, Georgia; Jimmy Groover of Jacksonville, Florida; Abraham Jackson of Orlando, Florida; Ezekiel Jackson Jr. of Lake City, Florida; and Alvin D. Jackson, M.D., of Savannah, Georgia; along with a host of nieces, nephews, extended family members and friends.

Visitation will be held on Sunday, December 14, 2025, from 1 p.m.—2 p.m. at Robena Raymond Memorial Chapel of Craig R. Tremble Funeral Home, 238 West Main Street, Statesboro, GA 30458.

The celebration of life service will be held on Sunday, December 14, 2025, at 2 p.m. at Robena Raymond Memorial Chapel of Craig R. Tremble Funeral Home, 238 West Main Street, Statesboro, GA 30458. Interment will be held at Historic Hodges Cemetery, also known as Banks Creek Church Cemetery, Two Chop Road, Portal, GA 30450.

Statesboro Herald, December 10, 2025

