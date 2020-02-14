Obituary - Stacey Drew White

STATESBORO, Ga. -- Stacey Drew White, age 5, daughter of Rick Stacey White and Melonie Key White, died Wednesday, February 12, 2020, from injuries sustained in an automobile accident.Drew loved all things pink and purple and was especially fond of unicorns. She had a beautiful smile that would light up a room.Drew is survived by her parents; a sister, Bayleigh Key; two brothers, Bryant Petty and Brody White; her maternal grandparents, Kathy and Gene Key of Statesboro and Connie and Randy Joiner of Brunswick; her paternal grandmother, Bonnie White of Statesboro; and her maternal great-grandmother, Dorothy Taylor of Metter. Many aunts, uncles, great-aunts, great-uncles and cousins also survive.The family will receive visitors on Monday from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. at Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home in Statesboro.The funeral service will be Tuesday at 11 a.m. in the chapel of Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home. Interment will be in the Brannen Family Cemetery.Pallbearers will be Jake Waters, Jacob Waters, Zachary Fielder, Brandon Morgan, Cody Fielder and Tommy Key.Friends may sign the online register book at www.joineranderson.com.Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home & Crematory of Statesboro is in charge of the arrangements.Statesboro Herald, February 15, 2020Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.



