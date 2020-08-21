Obituary - Sheri Fordham Harshman

It is with great sadness that the family of Sheri Fordham Harshman announces Sheri’s sudden passing on August 19, 2020.Sheri was born in Savannah, Georgia. She grew up in Statesboro, Ga., and was a 1974 graduate of Statesboro High School. Sheri attended Georgia Southern College, where she earned a degree in office management.Sheri was an active leader with the Park at Glenn Arbor Neighborhood Association, where she served as block captain. She wrote the neighborhood newsletter, planned Easter egg hunts, Christmas parades, Halloween trick or treats, July 4th family gatherings and many other events that encouraged fellowship among family and friends in the neighborhood.She enjoyed creating beautiful landscapes, working in her garden, scrapbooking, reading, shopping and spending time with her cats.She is a member of the Lakewood United Methodist Church.For the last 20 years, Sheri worked as the office manager for Dr. Core La, MD PA, whom she adored. He, his staff and patients were like a second family to her. She loved them as much as they loved her.Sheri will be lovingly remembered by her husband of 41 years, Jack Harshman; her mother, Lorene B. Rigdon; her brothers, Mark Fordham, Gary Fordham; her sister, Lisa Ruffo; her stepdaughter, Catherine Holder; stepson, Curtis Harshman (Becky); sister-in-law, Sally Parkison; nieces, Taylor Byrne (Tom), Montana Jackson (Brad), Savannah Fordham; nephews, Blake Fordham, Chase Ruffo (Rosie); grandchildren, Jeremy Harshman and Brittany Meeks (Josh); several great-grandchildren, great-nieces, cousins and many wonderful friends.Sheri was preceded in death by her father, Benjamin Cay Fordham; brother-in-law, Scott Parkison; and granddaughter, Christina Harshman.The service will be held Monday, August 24th, in the chapel of Klein Funeral Homes & Memorial in Spring, Texas, at 10 a.m. in the morning. Pastor Shuler Sitsch of Lakewood United Methodist Church will preside over the service.Friends and family may begin to gather for fellowship at 9:15 prior to the service. Masks will be required.Interment services will be held at a date yet to be determined in the All Saints Garden of Lakewood United Methodist Church.In lieu of flowers, you may give a gift in Sheri’s memory to the Lakewood United Methodist Church, 11330 Loretta Road, Houston, TX 77079.Statesboro Herald, August 22, 2020Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.



