Obituary - Sharon Sheffield

“The Lord is my light and salvation; whom shall I fear? The Lord is the stronghold of my life; of whom shall I be afraid?” – Psalm 27:1.This passage is certainly one Sharon Sheffield lived by and leaves behind to her family to sustain them after her recent loss of life here on this earth.Sharon Sheffield, born February 29, 1948, died Thursday, September 17, 2020.The Jeff Davis native had lived in Wayne County most of her life, was a member of Jesup Church of God and a devoted wife, mother and grandmother. She took great pride in selflessly giving and doing for her family and friends. She cared deeply for others and was a master at staying in touch with relatives and friends.Sharon began her working career as a clerk in the maintenance department at Plant Hatch Nuclear Facility in Baxley and then was led to take over the care of her son after her mother passed away. During this time, she also owned a fabric shop in downtown Jesup.Later on, her education continued at Altamaha Technical College, where she earned her license in cosmetology and served as a beautician for several years. She wrapped up her career by retiring in the Wayne County Board of Education at Oak Vista Elementary School in the nutrition department.She was predeceased by her parents, Lester and Evelyn Warnock Dixon.Though she leaves behind: husband, Billy Ralph Sheffield of Screven; son, Brad, and wife, Ashley Sheffield, of Statesboro; beloved grandchildren, Dixon (age 9) and Branan (age 7); sister, Wanda Dixon Elton, and husband, Tommy, of Cleveland, Tenn.; brother, Mike Dixon of Jesup; her legacy lives on through these strong Christ followers, who will hold fast to the comfort of the cross and carry memories forever as they remember her steadfast love.A private graveside funeral service will be in the Screven City Cemetery with Pastor Clayton Dowd officiating.Due to Ralph’s illness, a public graveside service will be held at a later date.Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.Rinehart and Sons Funeral Home of Jesup is in charge of arrangements.Statesboro Herald, September 22, 2020

