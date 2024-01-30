Obituary - Sharon Fike Dunaway

Sharon Fike Dunaway, 74, of Statesboro, Georgia, passed away in the loving care of Ogeechee Area Hospice of Statesboro.

She is preceded in death by her father, Park Fike; and mother, Zula Mae Dixon Fike.

She is survived by her brother, Park C. Fike; as well as her daughter, Emily Dunaway (David Trame); grandson, Brett Bogie; and granddaughter, Elizabeth Moss. She had one niece, Miranda Fike; and one nephew, Keyton Fike. Special mention to Dr. PH, MPH, MA William A. Mase and Lt. Col. (retired) William E. Carter.

Sharon was born in Richmond, Kentucky, but grew up in Waco, Kentucky. She graduated from Madison Central High School and began studying at Georgetown College. She then transferred to Eastern Kentucky University and obtained her teaching degree.

Sharon was a strong-willed and determined woman. She made friends wherever she went with her warm, caring personality and sense of humor that put others at ease.

She was a dedicated art teacher for the Huber Heights City School District for over 30 years. She began teaching at the high school, but spent the majority of those years at the elementary level.

Her passion was helping the students discover their artistic abilities.

After retiring from teaching, she managed to become the artist she longed to be. She worked diligently to achieve this and found pastels to be her medium of choice. Her subjects were often mundane, however she made them exquisite. Many of her paintings won numerous awards in local art shows as well as some at the national level.

Her four greatest loves of her life included creating art, her very close friendships who were like family, her family and her four-legged companions, Bode and DJ.

She donated her time and warm meals and desserts with various neighbors in need over the years as well.

A memorial service is being planned and will be held in the Dayton, Ohio, area within the next few months.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Ogeechee Area Hospice, P.O. Box 531, Statesboro, GA 30459; or to Savannah College of Art & Design for continuing education purposes at https://www.scad.edu/about/giving.

