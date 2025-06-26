Obituary - Sharon Denise Bessent Beaumont

Sharon Denise Bessent Beaumont, 80, of Statesboro, Ga., passed away peacefully at East Georgia Regional Medical Center, surrounded by her loving family.

Born in Jacksonville, Fla., to James and Faustine Bessent, “Sherry” grew up in Miami, Fla., with a zest for reading, writing and travel.

A Coral Gables High School graduate, she earned an associate’s degree from Miami Dade Junior College and a bachelor’s in home economics and childhood development from North Dakota State University.

Sherry’s adventurous spirit led her across the U.S. — from Washington, D.C., to South Dakota, Florida, New York and Statesboro — and to vibrant destinations like England, Rome, Mexico City, the Azores, Russia, Montreal, Dublin and the Caribbean. Always 121-122 pounds, she lived vibrantly and without apology.

She married her beloved Kenneth Beaumont, and their son, Keith, was her pride.

As a paraprofessional at Sallie Zetterower Elementary, Sherry earned admiration. She taught Sunday school at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church and cherished her Newcomer’s Club, Red Hat Society, Page Turners Book Club and Games with the Dames of Hand and Foot Canasta.

Her boundless curiosity fueled countless hobbies.

Despite health challenges faced with grace, Sherry’s thoughtfulness endured.

She is survived by her son, Keith Beaumont (Stephanie); sister, Susan Hedin; and nephew, David Hedin (Svetlana) of Portland, Ore.

She was predeceased by her husband, Kenneth.

On Friday, June 27th, there will be a viewing at Deal Funeral Directors from 11 a.m.—noon and a memorial service will be held at Pittman Park United Methodist Church in Statesboro at 2:30 p.m.

Her family burial will be at Barrancas National Cemetery, Pensacola, FL, on July 7th beside her husband of 47 years.

In lieu of flowers, donations to the Humane Society of Bulloch County are welcomed.

Deal Funeral Directors is in charge of arrangements.





Statesboro Herald, June 26, 2025

Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.







