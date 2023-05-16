Obituary - Sandra Lorome Glisson Rushing

STATESBORO, Ga. -- Heaven has stood still and the gates of eternal life have been opened to receive our earthly angel, Sandra Lorome Glisson Rushing, who peacefully passed on April 26, 2023, while under the care of Ogeechee Area Hospice.

Sandra was born August 21, 1937, to Loree Sikes Glisson and Jerome Webster Glisson.

She grew up in Claxton, Ga., before moving to Statesboro, Ga., to raise her large family.

She began working as a secretary at Georgia Southern College under the late Dr. Edwin L. Wynn, and would later transfer to the Bulloch County Board of Education, where she would continue working until her retirement in 1999.

Throughout her lifetime, Sandra fervently loved and served the Lord. She raised her family in the Eastern Heights Baptist Church with patience and unconditional love that she also bestowed upon many others who have become family.

She was a lifetime contributor to many charities and organizations, including St. Jude Children's Hospital, The Wounded Warrior Project, the American Cancer Society and the Georgia Sheriffs Association.

Sandra was the center of her family and always put others before herself, truly forgiving in nature, just as Christ called upon her to be.

She was passionate about gardening and loved a good crossword puzzle.

There was nothing she couldn't grow or save from the depths of compost. Her coveted pickled okra, blueberry cakes and blueberry jellies will be sorely missed.

She also loved to watch and support her children and grandchildren in their many athletic endeavors. Grandma Sandra was their biggest fan and for as long as she was able, she was somewhere in the ballpark watching with pride.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Loree and Jerome Glisson; her brother, Martin Glisson; and her firstborn son, Danny Rushing.

She is survived by her remaining seven children, Debi Parrish (Jimmy), Andy Rushing (Rhonda), Brian Rushing, Mark Rushing (Amber), Michelle Rushing, Jenni Youmans and William Rushing (Holley); grandchildren, Michael Rushing, Matthew Rushing, Evan Parrish (Megan), Parker Parrish, Brittany Brown (Cody), Amber McGill (Joel), Drew Rushing, Alecia Royal (Justin), Ansley Kirkland, Natalie Clark (Dylan), Gavin Rushing, Stephanie Spears, Shylah Thames, Delanie Thames, Aldon Youmans, Will Rushing, Todd Rushing and Victoria Rushing; and her sister, Delores Ramsey (Frank). She had 15 great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild. Special nieces include Carol Deal (Buddy) and Amy Olvey (Brad); one great-niece, Nicole Lane (David); and a host of other relatives and dear friends.

A memorial service will be held on May 20th, 2023, in the chapel of Joiner-Anderson beginning at 11 a.m.

The family receive visitors from 9 a.m. until 11 a.m.

The family would also like to thank Terri Pye, Nancy Nelson, Dr. Saraju Dalsania, Pastor Mike Holt and Ogeechee Area Hospice for their loving care and support.

Memorial contributions may be made to Ogeechee Area Hospice, P.O. Box 531, Statesboro, GA 30459.

Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home & Crematory of Statesboro is in charge of the arrangements.





