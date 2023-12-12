Obituary - Sandra K. Dowd

Sandra K. Dowd, 76, of Metter, passed away on December 10, 2023, at St. Joseph's/Candler Hospital in Savannah, Georgia.

Sandra was more affectionally known as “Sandy” to her family and friends.

Sandy and her family lived several places, and finally made Metter their permanent home in 1979. Sandy loved Metter and the people in it, as she would often say.

She worked with the Candler County Sheriff's Office for several years and retired as a police officer from Georgia Southern University.

Sandy was born on June 13, 1947, in Lincolnton, North Carolina, to Mr. James Milton and Mary Helen Modlin Kennedy.

Sandy was preceded in death by her parents and her husband, Roy Clinton Dowd.

Sandy is survived by a son, Corey (Jenine) Carpenter; a stepson, Gary (Jamie) Dowd; and five grandchildren.

The graveside funeral service will be conducted on Friday, December 15, 2023, at 3 p.m. at the Lake Cemetery with the Rev. Alan Cason officiating.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorials be made to The Metter United Methodist Church Building Fund.





Statesboro Herald, December 13, 2023

