Obituary - Samuel “Chuck” Hunnicutt

Samuel “Chuck” Hunnicutt, 80, of Johns Creek, Ga., passed away Thursday, September 14, 2023. He was born May 9, 1943, in Selma, Alabama, and raised by his grandparents in Statesboro, Georgia.

He served honorably in the U.S. Army for eight years.

He was the proud father of two daughters.

He moved to the Atlanta area in 1981 and worked in the lumber business until retiring from Arrow Lumber.

Chuck enjoyed NASCAR, boating, his dogs and traveling when they could.

Everyone knew him as Chuck.

He was a kind and gentle man, loved by everyone who knew him.

Chuck is survived by his beloved, Patricia Hunnicutt, of 42 years, where their life shared will be cherished forever.

He is survived by his daughters, Julie (Tracy) Mixon and Pamela (Jeff) Spence; five grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. He is also survived by two stepdaughters, Laurie Poole and Julie Marrow; and one stepgranddaughter.

He is preceded in death by his sweet, loving sister, Jenny Hunter; and (surviving brother-in-law, John Hunter).

A special thank you to the staff at Cumming H & R and Longleaf Hospice, where he was lovingly cared for.

A graveside service will be 3 p.m. at Macedonia Memorial Park Cemetery in Canton, Georgia.

This obituary is posted for the Hunnicutt family by Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home & Cremtory of Statesboro.





Statesboro Herald, September 19, 2023

