Obituary - S. Scott Sanders

S. Scott Sanders, 54, passed away unexpectedly on July 28, 2024.

He was a beloved family man, friend and member of the Statesboro community.

Scott was born in Dublin, Georgia, and raised in Uvalda.

He loved sports and excelled in football and baseball at Montgomery County High School. He graduated from Georgia Southern University with a Bachelor of Science in biology and went on to attend the Medical College of Georgia (MCG) in Augusta, graduating summa cum laude with a Bachelor of Science in physician assistant.

In addition to being an excellent student, Scott was also president of his class at MCG.

Scott began his physician assistant career in 1998 at Statesboro Dermatology with Dr. Klein, his father-in-law. From there, he practiced orthopedic surgery with his friend and colleague, Dr. John Hodges, for over two decades. Most recently, Scott worked at Optim Orthopedics with Dr. Don Aaron.

He was active in the medical care of Georgia Southern athletes and local high school athletic teams, which he thoroughly enjoyed.

By all accounts, Scott was a knowledgeable, kind and compassionate practitioner.

Scott was a wonderful husband and proud father of two daughters. He shared his love of hunting with his youngest daughter and beamed with pride when supporting his eldest daughter at dance recitals and pageants.

He adored his German Shepherd, Ava, and played fetch with her daily.

The Georgia coast was a favorite family getaway for boating and fishing.

Scott spoiled his family with his cooking skills. Big weekend breakfasts and smoked beef brisket were his specialties.

With friends, he enjoyed riding motorcycles, attending NASCAR races, and cheering the Georgia Southern Eagles football team. He had a wonderful sense of humor and enjoyed a good laugh.

Scott was curious and always learning. No matter the subject – medical advances, beekeeping, raising chickens, knife forging or bourbon – Scott immersed himself in subjects of interest.

Scott is survived by his wife of 24 years, Tara; daughters, Adelind and Sela; mother, Betty Mimbs Sanders; sister, Pamela Sanders; mother-in-law, Constance Klein; sisters-in-law, Tanya (Cory) Schilling and Tiffany Klein; brother-in-law, A. Deo (Jill) Klein IV; nephews, Jarrod Humphries, Arthur D. Klein, V and Hugo Klein; nieces, Julia Klein, Constance Schilling and Carlyle Schilling; and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.

His father, Sammy Sanders, preceded him in death.

The family will receive visitors on Saturday, August 3, 2024, at Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

The funeral service will take place at Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home on Sunday, August 4, 2024, at 2 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions be made to the S. Scott Sanders Memorial Scholarship at Georgia Southern University Foundation, P.O. Box 1107, Statesboro, GA 30459; or online at www.georgiasouthern.edu/give.

Statesboro Herald, August 2, 2024

