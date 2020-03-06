Obituary - Ruth Waters Brinson

SYLVANIA -- Ruth Waters Brinson, age 97, passed away Wednesday, March 4, 2020, at Ogeechee Area Hospice inpatient center.A lifelong resident of Screven County, she was the daughter of the late Otto James Waters and Ivor Brant Waters Deer. She was married for 39 years to the love of her life, Hubert, who preceded her in death in 1991.Ruth’s greatest joys were caring for her husband and her home, working in her flowers and attending Bay Branch Baptist Church. The contributions she made to her church over the past 60+ years are too numerous to list. The short list, though, includes growing flowers for the altar table and then arranging them so beautifully; making enough cakes, chicken salad and peach cobblers to fill the sanctuary numerous times over; serving for decades as the secretary/treasurer for the WMU; and making sure things were done the right way. When there was a need, she was going to be sure it was filled.In addition to her parents and her husband, Ruth was preceded in death by her siblings and their spouses, Lockwood and Ellen Waters, Zelma and Bernard Brinson, Anne and Milton Waters, Genell Waters, James Earl Waters, Robbie Burner and Muriel and Johnnie Flythe; and stepfather, Louis Deer.She is survived by her niece and nephew, who provided care, love and support to her during her recent illnesses: Dianne and Ervin Stewart of Statesboro, Ga.; her children by love, Annora and Kerry Mallard of Sylvania, who have always been there for her; her sister, Juanita (Bob) Nordstrom of Chesapeake, Va.; and sister-in-law, Jacqueline Waters of Guyton, Ga.; many other nieces and nephews.Visitation was held on Friday, March 6, 2020, from 6-8 p.m. at Thompson-Strickland-Waters Funeral Home.The funeral service will be held Saturday, March 7, 2020, at 11 a.m. at Bay Branch Baptist Church, with the Rev. Blake Hicks officiating and Pat Mingledorff assisting. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.Active pallbearers will be Jackson Bazemore, Louis Oglesby, Larry Waters, Jay Brinson, Dave Waters and Pat Mingledorff.Honorary pallbearers will be members of the Women’s Adult Sunday School Class.The family wants to thank her church family for their years of love and support and the staff at Ogeechee Area Hospice for their superb care in Ruth’s final days.Memorial contributions may be made to Bay Branch Baptist Church, P.O. Box 260, Sylvania, GA 30467; or Ogeechee Area Hospice, P.O. Box 531, Statesboro, GA 30459.Thompson-Strickland-Waters Funeral Home in charge of all arrangements.www.thompsonstricklandwaters.com.Statesboro Herald, March 7, 2020Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.



