Obituary - Ruby LeVaughn Smith Ellis

Ruby LeVaughn Smith Ellis, age 91, passed away Tuesday, February 15, 2022, at her home surrounded by her loving family.She was a native of Statesboro and moved to the Hopeulikit Community after her marriage to her husband, Lannie Ellis.LeVaughn and Lannie were co-owners of Ellis Meat Market, initially establishing their business in the Hopeulikit Community in 1967, and then relocating the business to Statesboro in 1989.She deeply loved her family, friends and church family at Friendship Baptist Church, where she was a member.LeVaughn is preceded in death by her husband of 65 years, James Lannie Ellis; sons, James Kenneth Ellis and infant son, Rodney Ellis; son-in-law, Stan Ballew; her parents, Dewey and Alma Olliff Smith; sisters, Faye Hagin and Ann Elizabeth Cook; and a brother, Andrew Dewy Smith Jr.She is survived by her daughters, Angela Edenfield (Joe) and Pamela Ballew; son, Lannie Kimball Ellis (Shirl); grandchildren, Lannette Skrine (Scott), Hannah Deal (Tracy), Kenneth Kyle Ellis, Kaitlyn Ellis (Josh), Meredith Edenfield Bridges (Charlie), Joie Edenfield Roach (John), Mary Walker Ballew Gurz (Mike), Mark Ballew (Kaycee), Austin Ballew, Sarah LeVaughn Ballew Daugherty (Ryan), Megan Ellis and Amanda Ellis Johnson (Chris).Also, LeVaughn is survived by her great-grandchildren, JT Skrine (Shelley), Laina Jordan (Zane), Jimilyn Skrine, Alexis Cone Lee (Eason), Makayla and Colton Cone, Rho and Ellis Bridges, Anderson Leigh, John Brunson (JB) and Carolyn Eubanks (Banks) Roach, Alexis and Elijah Gurz, EllaNora and Aurora Riot and Max Ballew; great-great-grandchildren, Everly and Jasper Skrine, Asher and Ryder Lee and Mary Catherine Jordon; brother-in-law, Charles Ellis; a host of nieces and nephews and very special family members, Patricia Ann Jenkins and Debra Smart.Visitation will be on Thursday, February 17, from 1-2:30 p.m. at Deal Funeral Directors.The funeral service will begin at 3 p.m. in the chapel of Deal Funeral Directors with the Rev. Tom Osborne officiating. Interment will follow at Friendship Baptist Church Cemetery, Highway 80 West.Honored to be pallbearers are: Charlie Bridges, John Roach, Mark Ballew, Austin Ballew, Kyle Ellis and Chris Johnson.Honorary pallbearers will be employees of Ellis Meat Market.In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to “Fixing the Boro” or the charity of your choice.Statesboro Herald, February 17, 2022Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.



