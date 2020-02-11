Obituary - Rosie M. Pollard

STATESBORO, Ga. -- Rosie M. Pollard, age 80, went to be with her Lord and Savior on February 9, 2020, at Ogeechee Area Hospice facility in Statesboro surrounded by family.Ms. Pollard was born November 23, 1939, in Swainsboro, Georgia.Rosie lived in Effingham County for 45 years before moving to Brooklet in 2011. She retired from the United States Postal Service in 1999 after 22 years of being a rural mail carrier.While living in Faulkville, she was a member of Ash St. Baptist Church in Bloomingdale, Georgia, and later became a member of Brooklet First Baptist Church when she moved to Brooklet in 2011.She loved the outdoors, gardening, flowers of all kinds and enjoying time with family, especially watching her grandchildren play baseball.Rosie is preceded in death by her parents, Ralph and Katie Mills; her husband of 58 years, A. Ray Pollard; a son, James Larry Pollard; her granddaughter, Melissa G. Wilson; her brothers, Hammond, Roy, Ralph Jr., Luther, Sonny and Otis; and her sisters, Mary Paul, Elizabeth Lee and Doris Moseley.She is survived by a son, Steve (Michelle) of Brooklet, Ga.; a daughter, Donna (Jim) Ackerman of Register, Ga.; sister, Bonnie Spearman of Warner Robbins, Ga.; her grandchildren, Sherri (Chris) Ruarks, Wesley Pollard, Travis Pollard, Derek Cowart, Mandi (Ben) Simons; and a grandson-in-law, Travis Wilson; great-grandchildren, Chase Ruarks, Dylan Ruarks, Kyle Ruarks, Haylee Pollard, Remington Simons, Ryder Simons and Reed Simons. She is also survived by her special fur baby, Bella Pollard.The family will receive visitors on Wednesday, February 12, 2020, from 10 a.m. until 11 a.m. at Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home in Statesboro.The funeral service will be held on Wednesday, February 12th, at 11 a.m. in the chapel of Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home with JoJo Grooms officiating. Interment will follow in Corinth-Leefield Cemetery.Pallbearers will be Wayne Pollard, Bennie Pollard, Ben Pollard, David Pollard, Emory Pollard and Jody Tippett.The family requests that memorial contributions be made to Ogeechee Area Hospice, P.O. Box 531, Statesboro, Georgia 30459.Friends may sign the online register book at www.joineranderson.com.Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home & Crematory of Statesboro is in charge of arrangements.Statesboro Herald, February 11, 2020Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.



