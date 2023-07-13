Obituary - Ronnie Lamar Johnson

Ronnie Lamar Johnson (Punkin) was born, December 9, 1964, in Statesboro, Georgia to the late John Willie Johnson and Dorothy Hodges Kemp.

He was a graduate of Oak Ridge High School in Orlando Florida.

Ronnie was a very determined person who was well known in the deaf community of Orlando Florida.

He attended West Orlando Baptist Church of Orlando Florida. He was a person who enjoyed working on cars. He also embraced the hearing community and never met a stranger. Those who knew him loved him. He was kind, helpful, and a true friend.

He took his final rest on Saturday, July 8, 2023 at Memorial Health Hospital of Savannah GA.

He leaves to cherish his memories, his mother and step father, Dorothy H.(Eugene) Kemp, Register, Ga; brothers Norris Johnson and Sandro Johnson, both of Orlando Florida; a sisters, Kawana Bryant, Douglasville, Ga;step brothers, Device Kemp and Percules Kemp, both of Orlando, Fl; a brother-in-law, Duann Bryant of Douglasville, GA. step-sisters, Anita Thomas and Sharon Kemp, both of Orlando Fl; nephews and nieces, Antonio Edwards, Dontravis Dowe, Serigo Smith, DeAndre Johnson, Maurice Bryant, Isaiah Bryant, Chantel Williams, Maya Bryant and Semaj Kelly, a host of family and friends.

A viewing for Mr. Johnson will be held, 4–7 p.m., Friday, July 14, 2023, at HIll's Mortuary, Inc.

The funeral service for Mr. Ronnie Lamar Johnson will be held, 3 p.m., Saturday, July 15, 2023, at the New Hope Baptist Church, Rev. Gregory Thomas, pastor, Rev. Eddie Hadley, officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.

Final rites have been entrusted to Hill’s Mortuary, Inc.





Statesboro Herald, July 13, 2023

Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.