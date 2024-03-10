Obituary - Ronald T. Harvey

Ronald T. Harvey, 79, of Statesboro, Ga., died peacefully after a valiant battle with cancer and kidney disease on March 8, 2024.

He leaves behind his loving and faithful wife, Lee Harvey; his stepdaughters Robyn (David) Schimpf of Lexington, NC; Leslie (Eric) Berge of Augusta, GA and grandchildren, Haylee Prescott, Zachary Prescott, Shyanne Schimpf, Jayce Schimpf and Blake Berge. Ron was predeceased by his Father and Mother, Thomas and Mable Harvey, and 2 sisters, Janice Harvey and Ruth Ann Strickler.

He also leaves to cherish his memory, his loving sister-in-law Joanne Whatley and nieces Cheryl McDavid, Rhonda Durden and Marcia Bullock, who continually provided their time and love in caring for Ron and Lee. He also leaves behind his niece, Melissa Parsonson and other nieces and nephews and friends.

The family would like to thank special cousin, Allen Walker, and dear friends Lavon and Gerri Deal.

Ron was an active member of First Baptist Church of Statesboro and enjoyed attending Sunday School. At one time, Ron was an avid Mini Cooper Run enthusiast. After retirement, He and Lee enjoyed traveling around the country.

Visitation will be 1-2 p.m. on Tuesday, March 12 at Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home. The funeral service will follow at 2 p.m. in the funeral home chapel.

Interment will be at 3:30 p.m. at Effingham Memorial Gardens.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The First Baptist Church of Statesboro, 108 N. Main Street, Statesboro, GA 30458.

Statesboro Herald, March 10, 2024

