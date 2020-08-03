Obituary - Ronald McCarthy "Ron" Deal

Ronald McCarthy "Ron" Deal was born in Statesboro, Georgia, and left this earth July 30, 2020, at the age of 73.He is preceded in death by his father, Virgil Deal; and mother, Elsie McCarthy Deal.He is one of 43 grandchildren of Calvin Deal and Janie Smith Deal.Ronald is survived by his wife of 40 years, Karen Anglin Deal; his daughter, Kristin Elsa Deal; his brother, Clinton Virgil Deal; his sister-in-law, Kathy Anglin; his brother-in-law, Ron Anglin; his niece, Grace Anglin; his niece, Rachel Kummer; his nephew, Arthur Anglin; and his great-niece, Adelaide Kummer.Ronald attended Statesboro High School and graduated in 1965.He was involved with various construction jobs in his younger life and then started his business, Deal Tobacco Shippers. He owned and operated that business successfully for over 20 years before making a change to help manage Gerrald’s Vidalia Sweet Onions Inc. Ronald was with Gerrald’s for about 13 years before retiring. He then pursued his love of farming on his own property.Ronald was an incredible father, husband, brother, friend and role model to many. Ronald was his wife and daughter’s best friend, as he was to so many others. He was such a positive light at any time and would always lend a helping hand. He never met a stranger, mostly because he knew everyone in this town. Ronald was always busy with something, whether it was taking care of the garden, building a new deer stand, harrowing a field or clearing pine trees. He surely was a jack of all trades.He enjoyed taking care of his farm, fishing with his boys, hunting and a cold Bud Light at the end of a hot day. Ronald was such a prominent figure in so many lives. He has created a legacy among friends and family. He will forever be cherished, celebrated and loved.The graveside service and burial will be held Tuesday, August 4th, at 2 p.m. in Brannen Family Cemetery on Westside Road.In lieu of flowers, the family requests that any memorial contributions be made to the American Cancer Society at www.cancer.org/involved/donate.html.Friends may sign the online register book at www.joineranderson.com.Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home & Crematory of Statesboro is in charge of arrangements.Statesboro Herald, August 4, 2020Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.



