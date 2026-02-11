Obituary - Robert “Ray” Brisendine Jr.

Robert “Ray” Brisendine Jr., age 93, passed away peacefully at his home on Monday, February 9, 2026, under the compassionate care of Ogeechee Area Hospice.

Ray was a native of Macon, Georgia, and the son of the late Pauline Kitchens Brisendine and Robert Ray Brisendine Sr.

He lived most of his life in Savannah and Statesboro, Georgia.

A dedicated and hard-working man, Ray was a sheet metal worker by trade.

In 2025, he was honored for an impressive 70 years of membership with Local Union 85 of Atlanta, Georgia. His career also included 20 years with Savannah Machine and Foundry and 14 years with Georgia Power and Plant Hatch.

Ray was a longtime member of the Wanderers Camping Club and a faithful member of First Baptist Church of Statesboro.

He truly enjoyed traveling and the fellowship of family and friends. One of his greatest joys was spending time at his mountain cabin in Clayton, Georgia, where he and his late wife, Earldene, shared a love for arts and crafts — Ray wood-working and Earldene painting — selling their creations at festivals throughout the area.

In addition to his parents, Ray was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Earldene NeSmith Brisendine, a son, Robert Ray Brisendine III; and a brother, Paul Brisendine.

He is survived by his daughter-in-law, Nancy Brisendine of Statesboro; four grandchildren, Byron Woods (Bethany) of Brooklet, Robert Ray Brisendine IV of Statesboro, Allison Schearback (Vance) of Clayton and Brent Brisendine (Leondra) of Statesboro; six great-grandchildren, Andre (Logaan), Joshua, Ethan, Lexi, Zayden and Ella; two great-great-grandchildren, Mia and Milo; and a sister-in-law, Barbara Brisendine of Mobile, Alabama.

Visitation will be held on Friday, February 13, 2026, at Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home from 10 a.m. until 11 a.m., followed by a graveside service and burial at 11:30 a.m. at Bulloch Memorial Gardens with the Rev. Ricky Allen officiating.

Pallbearers will be Byron Woods, Andre Woods, Joshua Woods, Ethan Woods, Vance Schearback and Cayden Toledo-White.

