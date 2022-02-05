Obituary - Robert Loren Holton

STATESBORO, Ga. -- Robert Loren Holton, age 56, departed this life to his heavenly dwelling on Wednesday, February 2, 2022.He was born in Statesboro, Georgia, the youngest of three children. He grew up in Glennville, Georgia, and attended Pineland Service Center.He and his mother moved to Statesboro in 2000, where he attended the High Hope Center.While living in Glennville, he was a member of First Baptist Church, where he accepted Christ as his Lord and Savior. After moving to Statesboro, he united with Eastern Heights Baptist Church and was a member of the Little Lambs Sunday School Class.Robert was a people person. He loved everyone he met, especially his many, many “girlfriends”.Robert was a big Elvis fan and he enjoyed listening and dancing to his music. He also had a large collection of Elvis memorabilia.Robert enjoyed looking through his dozens of albums filled with pictures of his family and friends. His favorite book was Jesus of Nazareth, which he looked at several times a day. "Happy Days," "The Six Million Dollar Man," "The Andy Griffith Show" and "Wonder Woman" were some of his favorite TV shows. Robert liked all the super heroes movies.Robert liked to begin his day by getting a new temporary tattoo on his arms. His arms were always covered with his favorite ones.He was preceded in death by his father, Herbert Holton; his maternal grandparents, Frank and Bernice Allen; paternal grandparents, Willie and Vergie Holton; and uncle, Jimmy Fordham.He is survived by his mother, Joyce Holton; a sister and brother-in-law, Amy and Lee Barnes; a brother and sister-in-law, Steve and Dena Holton; nieces, Laura and Elise Barnes; and an aunt, Janette Fordham.A funeral service will be at 11 a.m. on Saturday, February 5, 2022, at Eastern Heights Baptist Church with the Rev. Harry Shearer and the Rev. Nicky McCreary officiating.The family will receive friends for one hour prior to the service at the church.Burial will be in Bulloch Memorial Gardens.Pallbearers will be Darrell West, Mike Todd, Jerry Fordham, Harvey Brannen, Derwood Tootle and Larry Tanner.Remembrances may be made to Eastern Heights Baptist Church, 23805 U.S. Highway 80 East, Statesboro, Georgia 30461; or to the High Hope Center, 213 Simons Road, Statesboro, Georgia 30458.Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home of Statesboro is in charge of arrangements.Friends and family may sign the online register book at www.joineranderson.com.Statesboro Herald, February 5, 2022Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.



