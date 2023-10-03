Obituary - Robert Lee Griffith Sr.

Coach Robert Lee “Griff” Griffith Sr. of Statesboro, Georgia, died peacefully at the age of 79 on October 2, 2023.

Griff was born in Morgantown, Kentucky, on July 6, 1944, to the late Mary Ruth and Darrell Griffith.

In 1954, he and his family moved to Louisville, where he graduated from Atherton High School.

He went on to attend Virginia Tech, where he played under a football scholarship for the Hokies under Coach Jerry Claiborne. He was co-captain his senior season. He remained very close to this group of VT players throughout his life, especially his long-time best friend, Milt Miller.

He then served in the U.S. Army in 1969, with one year in Vietnam, where he received the Army Commendation Medal with “V” for Valor, the Bronze Star and the National Defense Award.

He began his high school coaching career in Georgia, where his wife, Stella, was from. He was an assistant coach at Northside High School in Warner Robins, Ga., for three years. His first head coaching job was in Appling County from 1973-1978. He then went on to coach at Colquitt County for three seasons before he was hired to be the head football coach at Effingham County High School in 1981 and went on to teach and coach for 19 years there.

His 1987 team reached the state championship and finished with a record of 14-1, which holds the school record.

He retired from coaching in 1999, but could not turn down some of his favorite players from the 1970s who wanted him to return to Appling County and coach their sons, which he did from 1999-2003.

During this time, he would win 40 games in four years, including a state semi-final, which is still the best record in school history (13-1).

He was then hired by Georgia Tech in 2003 as a director of high school relations, where he served full-time through 2006 and remained part-time for many years.

He was very proud of a scholarship established in his name at Georgia Tech that is endowed by several of his former players. Karl Dasher, a beloved player and friend of the family, was instrumental in developing this scholarship.

Griff was inducted into the Georgia Athletic Coaches Association Hall of Fame on June 4, 2011, with 219 wins, with one state runner-up title and six region championships.

He also served as head coach in the Georgia-Florida All-Star game and assistant coach for the North/South All-Star game twice. He served as president of the GACA and the Georgia Athletic Directors Association, in addition to serving on the board of the Georgia High School Association.

In 2022, Effingham County High School honored him by naming their stadium, Bob Griffith Stadium “The Griff.”

Griff is survived by his loving and devoted wife of 54 years, Stella Massee Griffith; his children, Robert Griffith (Kim) of Clyo, Ga.; Katharine Griffith Brown (Kelly) of Statesboro, Ga.; and Bob Massee (Lauren) of Statesboro, Ga. He was a kind and loving grandfather to his grandchildren, Casey Griffith (Emily), Katharine Joy McCullough (Matthew), Jordan Griffith (Shelby), Bailey Brown, Cater Massee, Sam Massee; and great-grandson, River Griffith. Step-grandchildren are Josh Brown (Declan and Paisley), Kham Bell (Victoria).

He was preceded in death by his sister, Eva Taylor; and is survived by his nephew, Michael Ray (Tamber); and nieces, Shannon DeWeese (Steve) and Liza Price (Steve).

The family will receive visitors on Wednesday, October 4, 2023, from 5 to 7 p.m. at Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home in Statesboro, Georgia.

The funeral service will be held on Thursday, October 5, 2023, at 11 a.m. in the chapel of Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home in Statesboro, Georgia.

The family will receive visitors from 10 a.m. until the funeral hour.

Interment will follow in Bulloch Memorial Gardens.

Pallbearers will be Jeff Lonon, Bart Grizzard, Barry Brown, Buddy Sorrow, Craig Hartman and Charles Wilkes.

Honorary pallbearers will be his former players and coaches.

Friends and family are invited to attend a celebration of life reception following the burial at the home of Kelly and Kat Brown, 2760 Country Club Road, Statesboro, Georgia 30458.

The family requests that memorial contributions be made to the American Cancer Society at donate.cancer.org or 201 South Main Street Suite A, Statesboro, Ga. 30458.

Statesboro Herald, October 4, 2023

