Obituary - Robert L. "Bob" Jones

SAVANNAH, Ga. -- Robert L. "Bob" Jones passed away peacefully after a short illness on Monday, March 15, 2021, at his home.Mr. Jones was born in Savannah, Ga., on February 16, 1941, to the late William C. and Eula S. Jones. He lived in Savannah his entire life.For many years, Robert was an insurance agent and took much pride in helping his clients with their needs. Robert always went above and beyond to assist others.In addition to his parents, Robert was preceded in death by his wife, Iris P. Jones, the love of his life; a brother, Danny Jones; and sister, Joan Stanford.Robert leaves behind his sons, Robert L. Jones Jr. (Katherine) of Statesboro and David R. Jones of Florence, Ala.; grandchildren, Jackson Jones, Jennifer (Lin) Woodard and Jaclyn (Jody) Cason; four great-grandchildren, brother, Denny (Annette) Jones; and several nieces and nephews.The graveside service was held at 11:30 a.m. on Monday, March 22, 2021, in Hillcrest Abbey Memorial Park with Pastor James Davis officiating.In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that you consider making a donation in Robert's honor to a charity of your choice.Please visit www.foxandweeks.com to sign our online guestbook.Statesboro Herald, March 23, 2021Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.



