Obituary - Robert H. "Bobby" Sikes

Robert H. "Bobby" Sikes, 96, of Metter, and husband of the late Jean Sikes, passed away on Monday, August 3, 2026, at his residence under the care of hospice and his family.

Mr. Sikes was born on January 13, 1930, in Cobbtown and lived there in his formative years until moving to Metter, where he has lived most of his life.

He was a veteran of the United States Air Force, having served in Korea.

He made great contributions to the development of the Metter Airport and enjoyed flying planes in his younger years.

Mr. Sikes worked as a mail carrier until he retired from the United States Postal Service in Metter.

He enjoyed NASCAR, fishing and going to the river, as well as golf and taking his beloved wife dancing every Saturday.

He was a member of the Moose Lodge in Statesboro for 30-plus years.

Mr. Sikes is preceded in death by his wife of 70 years, Jean Sikes; his son, Hal Sikes; and his granddaughter, Amber Sikes.

Surviving are his daughter, Lori S. Daughtry (Larry) of Metter; five cherished grandchildren, Tabetha S. Hebden (Scott), Tiffany D. Price (John), Hillary D. Fulmer (Justin), Brittany N. Burns and Kassidy D. Fordham (Jamie); six great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be held Friday, August 7, 2026, from 6 until 8 o’clock in the evening at Kennedy Funeral Homes, Hooks Chapel of Metter.

The funeral service will be held at 11 o’clock in the morning on Saturday, August 8, 2026, at Kennedy Funeral Homes, Hooks Chapel. Interment will follow in Cool Springs Cemetery.

Kennedy Funeral Homes, Hooks Chapel, of Metter is in charge of the arrangements.

Statesboro Herald, August 5, 2026

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