Obituary - Robert Eugene "Georgia Boy" Mincey

Mr. Robert Mincey, age 75, of Statesboro, passed away peacefully Sunday, November 6, 2022, at Memorial Medical Center in Savannah, surrounded by his loving family.Mr. Mincey was born November 4, 1947, in Statesboro, Ga., to the late Talmadge and Alma Ward Mincey.Robert grew up in Statesboro. He enjoyed fishing, farming and spending time with his family. He also loved working on things.At an early age, he joined Smith Grove Baptist Church, where he served on the Deacon Board. He also enjoyed attending church with his late spouse, Bessie, at St. Paul Missionary Baptist Church in Register, Ga.Robert was a hard worker and was employed by Smith and Healy Farms for over 25 years. He was also certified as a welder.Preceding Robert in death is his devoted and loving wife of 40 years, Bessie Rozier Mincey; his parents, Talmadge and Alma Ward Mincey; as well as three brothers and two sisters.He leaves to cherish his memories his loving children: daughter, Angie Mincey-Rackins (Johnny) of Waynesboro, Ga.; son, Anthony Mincey (Yolanda); and daughter, Sabrina Mincey, both of Statesboro, Ga.; his grandchildren, Brittney Littles, Cadeesha Moore (Johnathon), Kimberly Wilson, Denim Mincey, Ava Mincey, Reagan Lovett and Colin Mincey, all of Statesboro, Ga.; his great-grandchildren, Lakaden Moore, Aubrey Moore, Calen Brown, Ayce Moore and Kamden Moore, all of Statesboro, Ga.; his siblings, Mary (King) Hendrix of Forest Park, Ga.; Levron Mincey, Estelle Kirksey of Brunswick, Ga.; Linda Mincey of Rome, Ga.; and Jerry Mincey of Atlanta, Ga.; and a host of brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.Public viewing for Mr. Mincey will be Saturday, November 12, 2022, from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. in the Joanna M. Fields visitation room at the Matthew H. Lovett & Son's Funeral Home.The funeral service for Mr. Robert Eugene Mincey will be held at 1:30 p.m. Sunday, November 13, 2022, at the St. Paul Missionary Baptist Church in Register, GA with the Rev. Frankie Owens officiating.There will be no viewing after the eulogy.Interment will follow in the church cemetery.Pallbearers will be Thomas Rozier, James Prescott, Titus Rozier, Torrey Wallace, Patrick Whitehurst and Mark Rozier.Friends may sign the online register book, express online condolences, send flowers or other memorial gifts via our website: https://www.mhlovettandsonsfuneralhome.com.Matthew H. Lovett & Sons Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements for Mr. Robert Mincey.Statesboro Herald, November 12, 2022Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.



