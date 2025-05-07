Obituary - Robert Ed Lang

Robert Ed Lang, age 32, passed away at his residence on May 3, 2025.

Robert is survived by his children, Demi and Waylon Lang; parents, Lee and Tammy Lang; siblings, Laura Anderson (Craig) and Joshua Lang (Brianna). He was an uncle to Rayleigh Anderson, grandson to Frocine Evans and Sandra Hobbs and nephew to many.

Robert was loved by many and will be remembered as always being joyful and funny. He loved music and being outdoors fishing and playing golf.

Visitation will be held Thursday, May 8, 2025, from noon until 2 p.m. at Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home, Screven Chapel.

The funeral service will follow in the chapel at 2 p.m. Interment will be private.

You may sign the online register book at www.joineranderson.com.

Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home, Screven Chapel is in charge of all arrangements.





Statesboro Herald, May 7, 2025

Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.







