Obituary - Robert D. Williamson Jr.

STATESBORO, Ga. -- Robert D. Williamson Jr. passed Monday, August 21st, after a long and courageous battle with cancer.

Bob was raised in Pembroke and was a GSU graduate with a degree in recreation management.

He had a long career in graphic design. If you read a local newspaper or watched the local cable channels, you saw his work.

He loved entertaining his many friends at his home, Skylark, which was always open to guests.

He was also well-known for his dry sense of humor and his love of his home and of music.

He was preceded in death by his father, Robert Williamson Sr.

He is survived by his spouse and husband of 26 years, Charles Todd Branyon; and his special little girl, Paris. He is also survived by his loving mother, Geraldine Williamson; his son, Trey Williamson (Tara); grandchildren, Randy and Robert; brother, Roy Williamson (Robbie) and family; and his aunt, Hazel Anderson and family.

The family would like to extend an invitation to his home, Skylark, 316 Pinewood Drive, Statesboro, GA for a celebration of life on September 23, 2023, from 3 p.m. until 6 p.m.

All his friends and family are welcome to attend.

Bernstein Funeral Home of Athens, GA and Flanders-Powell Funeral Home and Crematory of Pembroke, GA are in charge of funeral arrangements.





Statesboro Herald, September 6, 2023

