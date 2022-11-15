Obituary - Richard Deal

NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. -- The funeral service for Mr. Richard Deal, 74, who entered into rest November 13, 2022, will be conducted Thursday afternoon at 2 o'clock at Christ Church Presbyterian with the Rev. Robbie Hendrick officiating. Interment will follow in Westover Memorial Park, with veteran honors.The family will receive friends at the church one hour prior to the service from 1 until 2 o'clock.Mr. Deal was born January 30, 1948, to the late William Harvey Deal and Grace Lee Brannen Deal.He was raised in Statesboro, Ga., was a former resident of Mountain Rest, S.C., for nine years and made North Augusta, S.C., his home for the past 11 years.Mr. Deal was a Vietnam War veteran, having served in the U.S. Air Force, and was a member of Christ Church Presbyterian.He retired from the Columbia County School System, where he was the principal of Stevens Creek Elementary and Grovetown Elementary.Mr. Deal loved the mountains and enjoyed hiking. He was also an avid runner and participated in many marathons and half-marathons.Survivors include his wife of 56 years, Fay Deal; a son, Richard Kenneth Deal (Terri) of Concord, N.C.; two grandchildren, Sarah Beth Deal and Caitlyn Deal; two brothers, Travis Deal (Alice) of Metter, Ga.; and Rusty Deal (Linda) of Statesboro, Ga.; and a sister, Jean Frawley of Brooklet, Ga.Pallbearers will be Jim Avery, Mark Goodell, Darryl Butler, Kerry Carver, Gary Cowart and Jay Wideman.In lieu of flowers, memoriala may be made to the Children's Building Fund at Christ Church Presbyterian, 4201 Southern Pines Drive, Evans, GA 30809.Posey Funeral Directors of North Augusta is in charge of arrangements, (803) 278-1181.Visit the registry at www.POSEYCARES.com.Statesboro Herald, November 15, 2022Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.



