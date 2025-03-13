Obituary - Rev. Thomas Halliburton Johnson Sr.

OXFORD, Ga. -- The Rev. Thomas Halliburton Johnson Sr., of Oxford, Georgia, died January 19, 2025, at age 95 1/2.

A graduate of Emory University, as a United Methodist minister from 1950 to 1994, he served the following appointments: Carrollton First as associate pastor; then these South Georgia congregations: Martha Bowan (Macon), Alpha (Bloomingdale)/Meldrim, White Bluff (Savannah), Baxley First/Graham, Park Avenue (Valdosta), Statesboro First and Perry.

As superintendent, he served the Thomasville District, Epworth by the Sea/St. Simons Island and the Waycross District.

As a retired supply pastor, he then served Mansfield UMC. In retirement, the Johnsons moved to Mrs. Johnson's homeplace in Oxford, Georgia, where they were active at Allen Memorial UMC, continued and expanded W.A. Carlton's muscadine vineyards and camellias and planted new patches of daylilies, blueberries, irises, roses, blackberries and more.

He became an active member of The Kiwanis Club, Covington, and they were both active in the Oxford Historical Cemetery non-profit and more.

The Rev. Johnson was preceded in death by wife, Emmie Stewart Carlton Johnson; parents, George M. and Louise H. Johnson; older siblings, George Jr. and Betsy J. Carter; and in-laws, W.A. and Annie Lou B. Carlton.

He is survived by three children, Tom Jr. of Pine Mountain, Nancy (Jeff) of N. Hall and Betsy (John) of Roswell; six grandchildren, Melissa (Ryan), Russell, Jesse (Shay), Emmy (Micah), Evan and Thomas III (C'Lee); and three great-grandchildren, Caleb, Noah and Jude; five nieces and nephews and numerous great-nieces and great-nephews.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to Epworth by the Sea, St. Simons Island, The Methodist Home for Children and Youth, Macon; The Vashti Center, Thomasville; The Open Door Community House, Columbus; The League of the Good Samaritan, Magnolia Manor, Americus. Addresses can be easily located on those websites. Please, no flowers.





Statesboro Herald, March 14, 2025

