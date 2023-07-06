Obituary - Rev. Sonia Lee

The Rev. Sonia Lee, age 78, of Portal, Ga., passed peacefully away on Sunday, July 2, 2023, at her residence with her family by her bedside, under the professional care of Ogeechee Area Hospice.

She was a Bulloch County native and a graduate of William James High School and Georgia Southern University with a degree in sociology.

The Rev. Sonia was a retired minister with the United Methodist Church Circuit, having pastored churches in Bulloch and Ware counties. She was a member of The City of David Worship Assembly of Statesboro, Ga.

She is survived by her children, Adrianne Lee of Savannah, Ga.; Patricia Holland of Cincinnati, Ohio; and Jonathan (Anastasia) Lee Sr. of Portal, Ga.; sisters, Annie Maude Spells of Statesboro, Ga.; and Irene Carter of Roosevelt, N.Y.; brothers, Joseph (Nita) Lee of Atlanta, Ga.; and George Lee of Jacksonville, Fla.; 20 grandchildren and 22 great-grandchildren and a host of other relatives and friends.

The celebration of life memorial service will be held on Sunday, July 9, 2023, at 4 p.m. at Craig R. Tremble Funeral Home Chapel, 238 West Main Street, Statesboro, GA 30458.

Statesboro Herald, July 6, 2023

