Obituary - Rev. Larry Washington

STATESBORO, Ga. -- The Rev. Larry Washington, age 63, passed into rest Friday, January 28, 2022, at the East Georgia Regional Medical Center.The Bulloch County native was the son of the late Leroy and Flaura Mae Byrd Washington.At an early age, he became a member of the Smith Grove Baptist Church. He was ordained as a minister by the Rev. Benjamin Alston.The Rev. Larry Washington served as the former pastor of the Hiltonia Baptist Church, Hiltonia, Georgia; the Whitesville Baptist Church, Statesboro, Georgia; and the St. Paul Baptist Church, Girard, Georgia.In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his sister, Gladys Love.He is survived by his children, Latrease M. Washington, Sylvania, Ga.; April L. Washington, Savannah, Ga.; Deniesha (Kevin) Shannon, Augusta, Ga.; Miranda R. Washington, Detroit, Mich.; a brother, J.C. Washington, Savannah, Ga.; 10 grandchildren, four great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.Viewing for the Rev. Larry Washington will be held Thursday, February 3, 2022, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Hill's Mortuary, Inc.The graveside funeral services will be held at noon Friday, February 4, 2022, at the Bulloch Memorial Gardens with the Rev. Ronnie S. Tremble officiating.Final rites have been entrusted to Hill's Mortuary, Inc.Statesboro Herald, February 3, 2022

