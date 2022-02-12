Obituary - Rev. Fred Lemore Maddox

STATESBORO - The Rev. Fred Lemore Maddox, 88 years old, passed away at East Georgia Regional Medical Center, Statesboro, Georgia, on Tuesday, February 8, 2022.Brother Fred, as he was fondly called, was born in Cordele, Georgia, Crisp County, to the late John Alexander Maddox and Nannie Sue (Moreland) Maddox.The Rev. Fred Maddox is survived by his devoted wife of 62 years, Patricia Ann (Brooks) Maddox; three children, Laneah June Maddox of Warner Robins, Ga.; Lacrecia Ann Maddox of Alexandria, Va.; Fred Alexander Maddox (Andrea Michelle) of Atlanta, Ga.; two grandchildren, Alexander Brooks Maddox and Robert Sawyer Maddox.red was predeceased by his father and mother, and his brothers, the Rev. Eugene Matthews Maddox, John Moreland Maddox Sr., Notley Glawson Maddox Sr. and Lemuel Maddox.Fred has 43 nieces and nephews.In lieu of flowers the family requests memorial donations be made to Berry College, Emory University or Statesboro First United Methodist Church.Additional information will soon be found at the Deal Funeral Directors' website.A memorial service is planned for 2 p.m. February 26th, 2022, at First United Methodist Church in Statesboro, Georgia.Statesboro Herald, February 12, 2022

