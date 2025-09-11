Obituary - Rev. Dr. Terry DeLoach

The Rev. Dr. Terry DeLoach died peacefully at home on September 10, 2025, after a long struggle with Alzheimer’s disease. He was born on April 8, 1939, in rural Tattnall County, Georgia, to Curtis DeLoach, a construction worker, and Eulah (Blocker) DeLoach, an elementary school teacher.

After graduating from Glennville High School, he attended Young Harris College and Georgia Southern College. He earned a master of divinity from the Candler School of Theology at Emory University.

He was fully ordained into the United Methodist Church in 1966 and served churches in the South Georgia Conference for 44 years (Wesley Monumental, Savannah, as associate; Jekyll Island, Wilmington Island, Asbury Memorial, Savannah; Nashville, Douglas, Pittman Park, Statesboro; Baxley, Cochran, St. Marys, Blackshear).

He earned a doctor of ministry from the San Francisco Theological Seminary in 1980, taking his young family on two cross-country road trips for coursework and graduation.

Always ready to travel, he led church senior groups on tours to Hawaii, the Holy Lands and Germany. He also participated in numerous mission work trips to the Caribbean, Central and South America and Estonia.

He and his wife took trips to Alaska, Europe, Russia and China.

He was an avid baseball and football fan, and he also enjoyed fishing, mowing the grass and finding a good bargain.

He is survived by his devoted wife of 60 years, Patricia (Poss) DeLoach of Brooklet; son, Jonathan DeLoach (David Amis) of Atlanta; son, Matthew DeLoach; and grandchildren, Noah and Avery of Marietta; brother-in-law, Raymond Poss of Brooklet; and many cousins.

He was predeceased by his sister, Claudia (DeLoach) Bragg of Statesboro.

A funeral service will be held at First United Methodist Church of Statesboro at 2 p.m. on Monday, September 15, with visitation at 1 p.m. in the sanctuary. Interment will immediately follow at Brooklet Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Epworth By The Sea on St. Simons Island, Statesboro First United Methodist Church or to Ogeechee Area Hospice in Statesboro.

Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home & Crematory is in charge of arrangements.





Statesboro Herald, September 12, 2025

