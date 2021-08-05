Obituary - The Rev. Dr. Loren William Snyder II

REGISTER, Ga. -- The Rev. Dr. Loren William Snyder II, age 75, died Tuesday at his residence.Born in St. Paul, Minnesota, he graduated from St. Paul High School. Following his graduation, he joined the U.S. Navy, where he served for four years.He returned from his military service and enrolled in Baptist Bible College, Springfield, Mo., receiving his bachelor’s degree, and later attended Central Seminary in St. Paul, where he obtained a master of divinity. He later returned to Central to receive his doctorate of ministry.Following his education, Dr. Snyder pastored Westside Baptist Church in St. Paul and served for several years as an evangelist. He later pastored Anchor Baptist Church in Seymour, Indiana. He and his family then moved to Waycross, Georgia, where he served as the administrator of Southside Christian School. He later accepted a position as pastor of Maranatha Baptist Church in Waycross, where he served for 20 years until his retirement.He and his family moved to Bulloch County in December of 2020. He was currently a member of Bible Baptist Church in Statesboro.Surviving are his wife, Margo Snyder of Register; a daughter, Emily Snyder of Register; two sons, Loren William Snyder III of Paola, Kansas; and Jemal McNabb of Louisburg, Kansas; two grandsons, Gavin and Justin Snyder of Register; and a sister, Charlotte Brown of St Paul, Minn.The family will receive visitors on Wednesday, August 11, 2021, from 10 a.m. until 11 a.m. in the chapel of Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home in Statesboro.The funeral service will follow the visitation at 11a.m. with Pastor Chris Holden officiating. Interment, with military honors, will be at the Georgia Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Glennville, Georgia.Friends may sign the online register book at www.joineranderson.com.Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home & Crematory of Statesboro is in charge of the arrangements.Statesboro Herald, August 5, 2021Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.



