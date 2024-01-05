Obituary - Remer Tyson

Remer Tyson, age 89, Bulloch County native, author and nationally-recognized journalist, passed away on December 27, 2023, at his home in Harare, Zimbabwe.

He was a beloved father, husband, brother and friend who will be deeply missed by all who knew him.

He was born July 2, 1934, to Remer Hoyt Tyson Sr. and Mary Eva Nesmith Tyson.

Remer is preceded in death by his parents, his son, Remer Dean Tyson; and his sisters, Rayma Carolyn Tyson Hensley, Alma Rita Tyson Boyd and Tera Tyson Loncon.

He is survived by his wife, Virginia Knight Tyson; his daughter, Tera Elizabeth Tyson; his sister, Kay Tyson Hart (Ray); his grandchildren, great-grandchildren, several nieces and nephews.

Remer attended Georgia Southern University and the University of Georgia.

He began his writing career in Valdosta, Georgia. He then moved to the Atlanta Constitution alongside legendary publisher Ralph McGill. In 1970, he joined Knight-Ridder newspapers and began reporting for the Detroit Free Press. He covered six presidential races from Nixon to Bush Sr.

In 1980, he became the bureau chief for Knight Ridder in sub-Saharan Africa, covering news stories for more than 40 African countries.

Remer and his long-time friend, Billy Bowles, spent three summers in a beat-up Volkswagen interviewing influential politicians of the south. Their book, “They Love a Man in the Country,” (1989) preserves memories of colorful people who deeply influenced the politics of the twentieth century.

Throughout his career of 40-plus years as a journalist and editor, he was known for his hard work, dedication and passion for telling stories.

His memory will be cherished by all who knew him.

A memorial service will be held at Bethlehem Primitive Baptist Church in Statesboro, Georgia, with details to be announced.

of Statesboro.





Statesboro Herald, January 6, 2024

