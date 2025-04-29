Obituary - Raymond Alvis “Sonny Boy” Tyson

BROOKLET, GA. -- Raymond Alvis “Sonny Boy” Tyson, age 94, went home to be with our Lord and Savior on Monday. April 28, 2025. at Ogeechee Area Hospice in Statesboro surrounded by his family. He was born on August 8, 1930. in Leefield, Ga., to the late Raymond Agey Tyson and Lucille Grooms Tyson of Brooklet, Ga.

A 1947 graduate of Brooklet High School, Alvis graduated with high honors as valedictorian of his class. After graduation, he joined the Army Reserve and served for 12 years along with working at Poss Supermarket in Brooklet, Ga., as a manager for 22 years.

In 1969, Alvis started his 23-year career with the United States Postal Service. Of those 23 years, he served as postmaster in Brooklet from 1973 until his retirement in October 1992.

Alvis married the love of his life, JoAnn Lupton, on December 29, 1978, and instantly became the stepfather to three children and “Papa” to two grandchildren. Alvis and JoAnn created so many memories in the 33 1/2 years of marriage before her passing.

In his younger years, Alvis was an avid bowler and would often travel to tournaments as far as Miami, Florida. The hobby that he thoroughly enjoyed most of all was woodworking. He could spend hours in his shop building “Habersham” benches, old-fashion pie safes, children's tables and benches, rocking horses and so much more. Alvis and JoAnn made a great team! Alvis would build and JoAnn, a very talented painter, would customize their creations. Together, they created beautiful crafts and heirloom pieces.

Alvis took great pride in the Brooklet community, where he lived all of his life. It certainly was an honor when he was asked to be the grand marshal of the 25th annual Brooklet Peanut Festival.

Alvis was a member of the Brooklet Kiwanis Club for many years and would often be found working wherever he was needed during the Ogeechee Fair. It was an honor for him to be recognized as Kiwanian of the Year for 1984-85.

Before Alvis’s health began to decline, he was an active and dedicated member of Brooklet United Methodist Church, now Brooklet Community Church. If you knew Alvis, you knew he loved the Lord, his wife, his family and his close friends. He had a sweet, kind spirit.

At Christmas, he enjoyed baking, and especially giving out as many as 2500 fruitcake cookies. Everyone looked forward to the start of his baking season.

The family would like to express our deepest heartfelt appreciation to the staff at The Gardens & Ogeechee Area Hospice for their love and compassionate care while Alvis was there. Your kindness was a blessing in our time of need.

Mrs. Marge Hendrix, you were an answer to prayer! You always went up and beyond to make sure that Mr. Alvis was being cared for. The love, care and kindness that you have shown Mr. Alvis and our family the last four years is a bond that will last forever.

Coach Fred Shaver, you will never know how much Mr. Alvis looked forward to those nightly phone calls from you. He cherished your friendship.

Alvis was preceded in death by his wife, JoAnn Tyson; parents, Raymond Agey and Lucille Tyson; brother, Herbert; sister, Uldine (Harold) Joiner; son, Billy Lupton.

Alvis is survived by son, Bobby (Debbie) Lupton of Eatonton, Ga.; daughter, Lisa (Everette) Bowen of Eatonton, Ga.; Jose Juan Pri Cuartero of Spain, a foreign exchange student that he loved as a son; daughter-in-law, Latrelle Bragg of Statesboro, Ga.; brother, Billy (Delaine) Tyson of Brooklet, Ga.; nephew, Bill Tyson of Brooklet, Ga.; niece, Judy Saxon of Waynesboro, Ga.; niece, Tammy Tyson of Atlanta, Ga.; six grandchildren, Lee (Ginger) Lupton of Rincon, Ga.; Jason (Jamie) Lupton of Eatonton, Ga.; Travis Lupton, South Carolina; Michael (Mandy) Bowen of Talmo, Ga.; Melissa (Robert) Webster of Covington, Ga.; Chase Lupton of Eatonton, Ga.; great-niece, Shanna Gardner of Waynesboro, Ga.; three great-nephews, Turner, Gunnar and Konner Tyson; and 12 great-grandchildren.

Visitation will be held Thursday, May 1st, from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. at Brooklet Community Church with a service to follow at 2 p.m. with the Rev. Kirk Hagan, Dr. Rick Mitchell and retired Pastor Warren Williams officiating. Interment will be at the Brooklet City Cemetery.

Pallbearers will be Lee Lupton, Michael Bowen, Jason Lupton, Chase Lupton, Bill Tyson, Turner Tyson, Gunnar Tyson and Konner Tyson.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to either Brooklet Community Church, 201 North Parker Avenue, Brooklet GA 30415; or to Ogeechee Area Hospice, P.O. Box 531, Statesboro, GA 30459.

Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home & Crematory of Statesboro is in charge of arrangements.





Statesboro Herald, April 30, 2025

