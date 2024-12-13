Obituary - Ray Maurice Mincey

Mr. Ray Maurice Mincey, age 84, died Tuesday, December 10, 2024, at The Gardens Senior Living, under the care of Regency SouthernCare Hospice, following a long illness.

The Portal, Georgia native was born November 6, 1940, to the late Clyde and Annie Hopper Mincey. His family moved to Savannah when he was a child. He was educated in the Savannah school system and graduated Savannah High School in 1958.

Following high school, Ray went on to attend Armstrong College, the University of Maryland and the Army Engineer school. He later began employment with the Army Corp of Engineers Savannah District, during this time he worked with the Japan Engineer District, Okinawa, Japan for eight years.

During this time, he was employed with Rust Engineering in Baton Rouge, LA for five years. Returning to Savannah, he resumed his employment with US Army Corp of Engineers, until his retirement. Following his retirement, Ray worked for the U.S. Naval Station, Mayport, FL for five years and Prosser-Hallock Engineers and Planners for several years.

Ray served in the Georgia Air National Guard for 10 years. He was active in many organizations throughout his career, being a member of and serving as president of The National Association of Active and Retired Federal Employees, a member of the Society of American Military Engineers, Air Force Association and various other clubs.

Ray was an avid Fine Scale Modeler and won many awards for his plane and ship models.

He was a member of the Statesboro First United Methodist Church, where he was a member of the Dan Williams Sunday School Class.

Ray was preceded in death by his parents and a brother, Clyde Elma Mincey, Jr.

Surviving are his wife, Mary Louise Maness Mincey of Statesboro, his son, William Allen (Leslie) Mincey of Seattle, WA, his daughter, Patricia Lynn Mincey (Ronald) Bishop of Statesboro, four grandchildren, Madison Leigh Bishop (Zachary) Sapp, Calton Wilson Bishop, Cason Ray (Laura) Bishop, and Thomas Emory Mincey, One great-grandchild Luca Haile Bishop, his brother, Lynwood Olliff Mincey, and his sister, Hilda Joyce Mincey (Rob) Tidwell.

The family would like to express their appreciation to the staff of The Gardens Senior Living and Ray’s many caregivers, for their love and care for him.

The family will receive visitors on Saturday, December 14, 2024, from 5-7 p.m. at Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home in Statesboro.

Graveside services and burial will be Sunday at 2 p.m. at Bonaventure Cemetery in Savannah with Rev. Mark Burgess officiating.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial contributions be made to Statesboro First United Methodist Church, 101 South Main Street, Statesboro, Georgia 30258 or to Alzheimer’s Disease Research at https://www.alz.org/research

Friends may sign the online register book at www.joineranderson.com

Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home & Crematory of Statesboro is in charge of arrangements.





Statesboro Herald, December 14, 2024

Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.