Obituary - Ralph Michael Ellis

Ralph Michael Ellis passed away unexpectedly on December 26, 2021, at his home in Statesboro."Mike", as he was known to family and friends, was born on July 10, 1953, in Statesboro, Georgia, where he remained a lifelong resident.He was owner and operator of Ellis Travel Trailers.When Mike wasn't working and taking care of his business, he enjoyed the outdoors. Any opportunity he was afforded to go camping or fishing, he was ready. But his greatest love was his family, which also extended to his church family at East Main Street Church of God.Mike is preceded in death by his parents, Jimbo and Betty Ellis; and his father-in-law and mother-in-law, Denver and Leona Mixon.He is survived by his wife, Alethia Mixon Ellis; his daughters, Rachel (Robert) Collins and Jessica (Stephen) Porter; grandchildren, Ian Porter, Ariana Collins, Lily Porter and Jude Porter; sisters, Marie Autry and Cathryn Glasford; brothers, Wesley Ellis and Chuck Ellis; and several nieces and nephews.The funeral services are planned for Tuesday, December 28, 2021, at noon at East Main Street Church of God with Pastor Lelon Jeffers officiating.The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service beginning at 11 a.m.Interment will follow at Bulloch Memorial Gardens.Honored to serve as pallbearers are Casey Autry, Nick Bazemore, Tanner Parsons, Rhett Nichols, Jerry Culp, Ridge Carroll, Will Craig and Andrew Mixon.In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions be made in memory of Mr. Ellis to the American Cancer Society at www.donate3.cancer.org; or East Main Street Church of God, 403 East Main Street, Statesboro, GA 30458.Deal Funeral Directors is in charge of arrangements.Statesboro Herald, December 28, 2021




