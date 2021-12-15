Obituary - Paul Edward Deem

Paul Edward Deem, 66, passed away surrounded by his loving family on Monday, December 13, 2021, at Augusta University Health.He was born on November 19, 1955, in Parkersburg, W.Va.Paul was a member of Temple Baptist Church in Statesboro.He was a missionary for 35 years, including tenures in the Philippines and in Mexico and during which he started independent churches, a Bible Institute and several other ministries.During and since 1999, he founded and directed DirectLine Ministry, a supply line to help missionaries, pastors, churches, orphanages and Christian schools at home and abroad, which has since grown to collecting and shipping materials to over 40 countries around the world and operating numerous projects and relief efforts.His passion was showing and spreading the love of Christ and reaching lost souls with the gospel. His heart’s desire was to make a difference for eternity and be used by the Lord.Paul was preceded in death by his parents, Edward and Ruth; and his brothers, Ronald and Jerry.He is survived by his wife, Debora Kay Deem of the home; daughters, Ruth Scarboro (Shawn) of Eden and Angeline Caines (Matthew) of Guyton; sons, Timothy Deem of Guyton and Titus Deem (Anya) of Guyton; brothers, Roger Deem (Norma) of Hamilton, Ala.; Randal Deem (Betty) of Leroy, W.Va.; sisters, Joyce Dye (Randy) of Mount Vernon, Ohio; and Gloria Derenberger (Leroy) of Mineral Wells, W.Va.; 17 grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.The visitation will be on Monday, December 20, 2021, from 4 until 8 p.m. at Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home in Statesboro.The funeral service will be on Tuesday, December 21, 2021, at 2 p.m. at Temple Baptist Church in Statesboro, located at 1128 Northside Drive East.The services are streamed using Facebook Live through a private group. Only members of the group will be able to view the service. In order to view the service, log into Facebook on your phone or computer and join the group “Joiner-Anderson Live Stream” at: https://www.facebook.com/groups/jafhlive/.If you have any questions, please contact the funeral home at (912) 764-7725.Burial will follow at Bulloch Memorial Gardens.Pallbearers will be Timothy Deem, Titus Deem, Matthew Caines, Tyler Walton, Christopher Derenberger and Troy Derenberger.In lieu of flowers, Paul’s wish was for only donations to be sent to DirectLine Ministry, P.O. Box 38, Statesboro, GA 30459, for the purchase of Bibles.Friends may sign the online register book at www.joineranderson.com.Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home & Crematory of Statesboro is in charge is in charge of the arrangements.Statesboro Herald, December 16, 2021Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.



