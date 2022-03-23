Obituary - Paul Anthony Matzen

Paul Anthony Matzen, aka "Faja" and "Sweet Daddy", was born March 15th, 1965, in Savannah, Ga., and left us on February 26th, 2022, at the prime age of 56.He was very patriotic and had an extreme love for guns and the second amendment and was always packing.He was quite the adrenaline junky and liked anything with speed and Zack definitely inherited that from him!His physical appearance was very important to him and he prided himself on always looking good and smelling even better and that went for his vehicles as well. They were always spotless inside and out and don’t even think about eating in his truck.He was the “Master of Music and Movie Trivia”, seriously, second to none, with random songs from every genre on his playlist. He knew the lead singer, album and the year it was released.His very social self never met a stranger and would always remember a face, no matter how long it had been.After moving to Bulloch County, the whole family became very involved with horses. Paul was always working the arena at shows and was the life of the party on trail rides.No horse could compare to his Jet and he enjoyed 20 years of companionship with her.His chickens were also a big deal. He loved them, fed them endless treats and protected them like they were a part of the family.He was a loyal and dedicated employee of Bonner Roofing for 35 years. His job had him on the road most of the time, but regardless of the drive, he was always anxious to get home to his family. Of all the things he loved, his family was by far the most important and had a very tight relationship with his wife and children.One of his favorite things to do was grill wings and spend time with the family on Friday nights.He treasured three girls in his life: Melanie, Chelsea and Hadleigh. We are all pretty sure Hadleigh was his favorite.He will be missed tremendously, but as believers, we know we will see him again.He was preceded in death by his parents, Charles and Georgie Mae White Matzen.Paul leaves behind his wife, Melanie; daughter, Chelsea and Matt Smith; son, Zack and Madison Matzen; his grandchildren, Hadleigh Kate Matzen, Carson Iler Matzen and Cole Matthew Smith, expected in June; his brother, Randy and Chris Matzen; sister, Vivian and Jim Constantine; sister, Evelyn Matzen; and several very special nieces and nephews.A memorial service will be held on Saturday, April 2nd, at Trinity Baptist Church in Nevils.Visitation will start at noon, with the memorial at 1 p.m.A reception will follow at Spanky’s Westside in Pooler at 3 p.m.Honorary pallbearers will be the ushers, Security Team and greeters of Trinity Baptist Church.The family requests that any memorial contributions be made to Trinity Baptist Church, 1172 Nevils Denmark Road, Nevils, GA 31321.Friends may sign the online register book at www.joineranderson.com.Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home & Crematory of Statesboro is in charge of arrangements.Statesboro Herald, March 24, 2022

