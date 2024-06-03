Obituary - Patsy Roberts

STATESBORO, Ga. -- It is with immense sadness and grief that we announce the passing of our beloved mother, Patsy Mae Blume Roberts, who entered into eternal rest Tuesday, May 28, 2024, at East Georgia Regional Medical Center after a short illness.

She was born August 19, 1951, and was the youngest daughter of Woodrow Herman Blume and Hattie Blume.

Growing up in Smoaks, South Carolina, she was educated at Bells Elementary School and early on in life she developed a love for taking care of animals.

In 1969, she met and married Larry Ray Roberts Sr. and following the birth of their first child, moved to Statesboro, Georgia.

There she began working as a seamstress for many years before becoming employed by Walmart, where she spent nearly 30 years of dedicated service.

Throughout her life, she developed close relationships with many of her co-workers and customers and became a surrogate mother and grandmother to many people.

She was an avid cook and could always be counted on to provide anyone with a good meal and some sound life advice.

At a young age, she accepted her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ and lived her life in service to others and never asked for anything in return.

She had a deep love for her family and friends and has left a void that can never be filled.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sisters, Gail Linder, Carolyn Myers Hicks and Joann Davis; brothers-in-law, Ernest Myers, Mikey Hicks and Lawrence Linder; sister-in-law, Myra Blume; grandson, Tristan Clemmons; and daughter-in-law, Wendy Turturro Roberts.

Left behind to cherish her memories are brothers, Jeff Blume and James Blume; sons, Larry Ray Roberts Jr. and Charles William Roberts, both of Statesboro; daughter, Casey Strickland (Mark); daughter, Donna Martin; grandchildren, Cammie Roberts, Ashleigh Roberts, her partner in crime Madison Roberts, Nathan Strickland, Hannah Strickland, Leland "Peanut" Roberts, Nicholas Turturro and Michael Turturro; and a host of nieces and nephews.

Pallbearers will be Charles Roberts, Stevie Blume, Jody Blume, Shane Linder, Danny Myers and Marion Spell.

Honorary pallbearers will be Larry Roberts, Tommy Murray, Mark Strickland, Matt Strickland, Dennis Parker and Punky Davis.

The graveside funeral service will be held 2 o'clock Tuesday, June 4, 2024, at Little Swamp United Methodist Church Cemetery, Hunters Chapel Road, Smoaks, SC.

Arrangements by The Brice W. Herndon and Sons Funeral Homes and Crematory, Walterboro Chapel, 1193 Bells Highway, Walterboro, South Carolina, 29488.

Visit the guestbook online at www.briceherndonfuneralhome.com.





Statesboro Herald, June 4, 2024

