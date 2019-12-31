Obituary - Pastor Jeanette Mikell Johnson

Pastor Jeanette Mikell Johnson was born on December 10, 1945, to the late Eugene Mikell Sr. and Ella Denson Mikell.She was preceded in death by three siblings, Rubin Mikell Sr., Eugene Mikell Jr. and Sarah Moore; daughter, Linda Lovette; brother-in-law, Willie Lee Moore; sisters-in-law, Martha Mikell, Pinkie Mikell and Shirley Mikell.She was a faithful member and pastor of Faith Mission Ministries in Pembroke, Ga.She enjoyed writing gospel songs. Her favorite song she wrote was, “On the Wings Of a Dove.”Pastor Johnson was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer in June 2019, but she held steadfast and her faith in God never wavered in praising God until her peaceful transition on that beautiful Friday morning, December 27, 2019.Jeanette Mikell was united in marriage to Burnice Johnson on May 29, 1971.She leaves to cherish her loving memories with her husband, Burnice Johnson, of 48 years; and their 10 children, Tracy (Christina) Johnson, Darian (Beverly) Johnson, Latrese (Jerry) Mikell, Jemena (Hayward) Fields, Aundra Johnson, Kimmley (Melanie) Johnson, Stephanie (Wayne) Hines, Burnicetine Johnson, Chris (Raven) Amica, Scottie (Bobbi) Evans; son-in-law, Carl Lovette; brothers, Joseph Mikell, Walter (Betty) Mikell, Edward (Mary) Mikell; and one brother-in-law, Elmore Smith; sisters, Eloise Moore, Retha Mae Bryant, Ernestine (Jimmy) Murray, Ruth (Ernest) Brown, Christine Smith and Lou Ella McQueen; 27 grandchildren, five great-grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.The family will receive visitors on Friday, January 3, 2020, 5-7 p.m. at Craig R. Tremble Funeral Home, 238 West Main Street, Statesboro.A celebration of life service will be held Saturday, January 4, 2020, at Mt. Olive Missionary Baptist Church #1, 120 Mt. Olive Church Road, Nevils, GA. Interment: Bulloch Memorial Gardens.Smalls Funeral Home, Inc., “Family Serving Families.”www.smallsfuneralhome.com.Statesboro Herald, January 1, 2020Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.



