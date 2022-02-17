Obituary - Otis H. “Kem” Tapley

STATESBORO, Ga. -- Today another precious angel has gone to heaven. Otis H. “Kem” Tapley, age 85, passed away Monday, February 14, 2022, after a brief stay at Ogeechee Area Hospice.Otis was born in Swainsboro, the son of the late Harvey C. and Flora Minton Tapley.After graduation, he joined the Marines and served seven years.Following his discharge, he worked with Eastern Airlines and then with Georgia Pacific in Savannah. That position allowed him to travel to Brazil, where he learned Portuguese.He returned to Statesboro and retired from Lowes after 17 years of service designing kitchen cabinets.Otis was a lifelong animal lover and cherished his precious lab, Maya.He had many friends and a family who loved him very much.He was preceded in death by his parents, one sister, Glatis Thomas; and two brothers, Lanier and Darwin Tapley.He is survived by a sister and brother-in-law, Geraldine and Charlie Earp; and several nieces and nephews.No services are planned at this time.Friends may sign the online register book at www.joineranderson.com.Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home & Crematory in Statesboro is in charge of arrangements.Statesboro Herald, February 17, 2022Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.



