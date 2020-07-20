Obituary - O’Jaryn D’Arsette “Juice Man” Reese

STATESBORO, Ga. -- O’Jaryn D’Arsette “Juice Man” Reese was born June 8, 2002, in Statesboro, Georgia, to Sonya Clark and Senakol Reese. O’Jaryn was currently a rising senior at Statesboro High School. He was a member of the Blue Devils Basketball Team and the Georgia Suns AAU Basketball Team.O'Jaryn had a passion for basketball and always had a basketball in his hand. He participated in basketball from his sixth grade year of school until his passing. His love of basketball led him to participate in many AAU teams throughout Statesboro, Macon and in the Atlanta area.He will always be remembered as being respectable, humble and a leader among many.He was loved by many.Unexpectedly on Friday, July 10, 2020, O’Jaryn D’Arsette Reese passed into rest doing what he loved the best, playing basketball. He will be truly missed!He is preceded in death by his maternal grandfather, Nathaniel Clark; paternal grandparents, Costello and Georgia Wiggins; and an uncle, Eric Reese.He leaves to cherish his memories: his mother, Sonya Clark; his father, Senakol Reese; siblings, Jabria Atkinson, Cy’onna Sanders and Ziyah Best; his maternal grandmother, Pricilla Clark; aunts and uncles, Heather Clark, Danielle Clark and Althea Nelson, Lisa Harrison, Tara Graves, Latonya Reese, Tiffany Reese, Arlena Reese, Costello Reese II, Derrick Reese, Anthony Reese, Sandra Reese and Angela Reese; and a host of other relatives and friends.A walk-through viewing was held Saturday evening from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Hill’s Mortuary, Inc.The celebration of life service was held 2 p.m. Sunday, July 19, 2020, in the Ben Samuel Hill Memorial Chapel of Hill’s Mortuary, Inc. (Immediate family only).Final rites have been entrusted to Hill’s Mortuary, Inc.Statesboro Herald, July 21, 2020Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.



