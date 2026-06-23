Obituary - Norma Dean Wildes

Norma Dean Wildes, age 93, formerly of Statesboro, died Tuesday, June 23, 2026, at Azalea Rehabilitation in Metter, with her family by her side. She had resided in Metter since November 2025. She was born at home in the Hillview Community on Valentine's Day in 1933, the second child of 10 children of Charles Edward and Editha Boyette Wildes.

Norma graduated early from Collins High School in 1949.

She moved to Charleston, S.C., living with her aunt while attending Rice Business College, and graduated in 1952.

Her first job was at Westvaco in Charleston, where she worked for the next several years. In 1959, she became a stewardess with Delta Air Lines, with base assignments in Miami and Atlanta. After three years of flying, she became secretary to Delta’s director of engineering. In 1965, she was promoted to sales representative in the Atlanta District Sales Office. Six months later, she was promoted to coordinator of Women’s Services in Delta’s Atlanta offices.

Norma did lots of traveling all over the world in this position and coordinated Delta’s national recognition program for business women. A little tired of traveling all the time, she moved back to Charleston as district marketing manager in 1980.

Upon retiring in 1990, she had completed 31 years of service with Delta Air Lines. To Norma, Delta is the greatest airline and she loved being a part of this wonderful Delta family.

Norma made the decision to move back home in 1993 to be closer to her family. Her greatest pleasure was to help care for her aging parents and quadriplegic brother, Martin. As the oldest daughter in our large family, she had tended to most all of her siblings with much love while growing up.

She loved gardening and her yards at her home in Statesboro were beautiful.

Norma was a Methodist by membership, but was a Primitive Baptist by heart to join her family.

Preceding her in death were her parents, two sisters, Mary Beth Sapp and Carolyn Smith Boyett; a brother, Martin Wildes; her special love, Jack Rice; four brothers-in-law, Benjie Smith, Jimmy Sapp, Carl Lacy and Durrell Lynn (by love); and a sister-in-law, Marilyn Wildes.

Survivors are three brothers, Farrell (Jan) Wildes of Ringgold, Jay (Julia) Wildes of Hillview Community and Vann Wildes of Hoschton; three sisters, Martha Lacy of Gatesville, Texas; Faye K. (Alton) Smith and Kaye Wildes, both of Metter; a brother-in-law, Jack Boyett of Collins; many nieces and nephews who loved their Aunt Norma.

The funeral service will be held Thursday at 2 p.m. at Kennedy Funeral Homes, Cobbtown Chapel, with Elder Lee Chambers officiating. Burial will be in the Cedar Creek Cemetery next to her parents.

Visitation will begin at noon prior to the funeral service.

Nephews will serve as pallbearers.

Kennedy Funeral Homes, Cobbtown Chapel, is in charge of arrangements.

Statesboro Herald, June 24, 2026

Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.