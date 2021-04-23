Obituary - Nona S. Taylor

Former Statesboro resident Nona S. Taylor, 89, passed away unexpectedly on April 15, 2021, in Saint Petersburg, Fla., with family at her side.

Her ashes will be interred in Detroit with a portion scattered near Glacier National Park. A memorial service will be held in Michigan at a later date.

Mrs. Taylor was born in Detroit in 1931. She was a 1953 graduate of the College of Wooster (Ohio). She was an early-retirement Ohio elementary school teacher.

She was a devoted mother and loving homemaker for her husband, Bill.

Mrs. Taylor was a true friend to all in the community. She was an active member of the Pittman Park United Methodist Church, where she sang in the choir, delivered flowers to the homebound and served the Altar Guild.

She moved to a faith-based elder community in Saint Petersburg in 2016, where she continued to volunteer and sing in the choir.

She was vibrant and in good health until her death.

She will be missed by all.

Mrs. Taylor was preceded in death by her second husband, William Taylor; her sister, Alice Williston; stepson, David Taylor; and grandson, David Holte.

She is survived by son, Timothy Visser; daughters, Anne Visser Holte Ney (Peter), Janet Visser Preston; stepdaughter, Holly Taylor Cutting (Jim); and grandsons, Joseph (Suzanne) and Thomas Preston.

Statesboro Herald, April 22, 2021

