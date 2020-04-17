Obituary - Nita J. Daughtry

Nita J. Daughtry, age 82, passed away at her residence Thursday, April 16, 2020, after an extended illness. She had been under the care of Ogeechee Area Hospice.

Ms. Daughtry was born in Emanuel County to Freeman and Sarah Farrow. After she graduated from high school, she attended college to become a nurse, working many years at Heritage Inn in Statesboro.

Her greatest love was her family. She taught her children to work hard, pray hard and to use the gifts God had given them. She was happiest working in her flowers, cooking for her family and friends and attending her church, Oak Grove Baptist.

Ms. Daughtry was preceded in death by her parents; a daughter, Nancy E. Lewis; and two brothers, Wendell F. Farrow and Donnie G. Farrow.

She is survived by her loving husband of 23 years, Bonnie “Brownie” Daughtry; a daughter, Zellie Roberts, and a son, Pat Johnson, both of Statesboro. Also, she will be sadly missed by her three sisters, Reba J. Bennett of Millen, Annette Rogers (Glen) of Wrightsville and Betty C. Farrow of Statesboro, along with her brother, Ronnie D. Farrow of Wrightsville. She was also loved and will be forever remembered by her grandchildren, Kit Patrick, Mike Patrick (Abby) and Joseph Patrick; her great-grandchildren, Taylor Patrick, Michael Patrick and Mitchel Patrick; several nieces and nephews; and an incredibly special “granddaughter,” Flo Cruz.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, a private graveside service and burial will be held on Saturday at Oak Grove Baptist Church Cemetery with Pastor Thomas Hendrix officiating.

Statesboro Herald, April 18, 2020

